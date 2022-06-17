4 companies bringing hundreds of jobs to Southern Nevada

Four companies are expected to create more than 1,000 jobs in Southern Nevada.

A Crocs store inside the Beverly Center shopping mall in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Four companies — Crocs, Bella + Canvas, Foam of Nevada and Novva Holdings — are scheduled to open manufacturing and distribution facilities in Southern Nevada, potentially creating more than 1,000 jobs.

The firms plan to create a combined 721 jobs within two years with the potential for 1,066 jobs over the next five years, after they were approved for tax abatements Thursday by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

GOED awarded a total of seven companies, including the four firms expanding to Southern Nevada, to receive a total of $53.1 million in tax incentives. In return, the seven companies must create 1,013 jobs in the next two years at an average weighted hourly pay of $28.

“Since January of 2019, the 86 companies that have received abatements will create 13,227 jobs over five years,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a news release. “These companies are making $2.4 billion in capital investments and will generate $1.2 billion in new net tax revenues over the next decade.”

The four companies expanding into Southern Nevada received support from the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance during the tax abatement approval process, according to an LVGEA news release.

Los Angeles-based apparel manufacturer Bella + Canvas will create 10 jobs in its first two years with an average weighted hourly wage of $30. It’s establishing a 488,100-square-foot warehouse in North Las Vegas, and plans to make $19 million in capital investments.

Crocs, a popular shoe manufacturer, will be investing $85 million into a 600,000-square-foot distribution center. The company will create 250 jobs in two years at an average weighted hourly wage of $26.98. It expects to hit a total of 325 jobs within the first five years.

Foam of Nevada plans to set up a 200,000-square-foot expanded polystyrene manufacturing facility. The company will create 450 jobs at an average weighted hourly rate of $27, but could expand up to 720 employees in five years.

Data and computing company Novva Holdings will invest $119 million within the first five years of operation, and create 11 jobs at an average weighted hourly wage of $30.60. It will establish a 250,000-square-foot data center in Clark County, which plans to have a water conservation focus.

