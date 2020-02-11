42°F
Allegiant Travel adds Las Vegas service to 3 cities

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2020 - 6:44 am
 

Allegiant Travel is adding flights to three cities to and from McCarran International Airport starting in June.

San Diego, California; Tucson, Ariz.; and Fort Wayne, Indiana flights will begin the first week of June.

Allegiant is offering some fares as low as $43 one-way to celebrate the added service.

“We are thrilled to expand service in our hometown and the addition of these new routes fully displays the popularity of Las Vegas as a destination in our network,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “The new routes also provide locals with three great options for a quick summer getaway.”

San Diego service will operate six times a week starting June 3. Service to/from Fort Wayne International Airport will be twice-weekly and begin June 4 while flights to/from Tucson International Airport will be twice-weekly and begin June 5.

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

Introductory one-way fares have seats and dates that are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 12 for travel by Aug. 16 to Tucson and Aug. 17 to San Diego and Fort Wayne.

Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@review-journal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

