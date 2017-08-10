ad-fullscreen
Allegiant Travel Co. spending $40M on Indiana operations

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2017 - 6:01 pm
 

Allegiant Travel Co. is spending $40 million to bulk up its operations in Indiana, including a new operations base set to open by February at Indianapolis International Airport, company executives said.

The Las Vegas-based budget airline plans to hire 66 employees for the new base, which will house two Airbus jetliners, Allegiant executives said in a written statement issued earlier this week. Allegiant will receive up to $1 million in conditional tax credits that will be granted when Indiana residents are hired, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Indianapolis will be the 14th aircraft base for Allegiant.

“Having a base in Indianapolis will further increase the efficiency of our operations and better position us for even more growth in the near future,” Keith Hansen, Allegiant’s vice president of government affairs, said in a statement.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

 

