Allegiant Travel Co. spending $40M on Indiana operations

Allegiant Travel Co. is spending $40 million to bulk up its operations in Indiana, including a new operations base set to open by February at Indianapolis International Airport, company executives said.

A map on the wall of Allegiant Air's routes as of March 2017 on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at the Allegiant Air corporate headquarters in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

An Allegiant Air jetliner departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas-based budget airline plans to hire 66 employees for the new base, which will house two Airbus jetliners, Allegiant executives said in a written statement issued earlier this week. Allegiant will receive up to $1 million in conditional tax credits that will be granted when Indiana residents are hired, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Indianapolis will be the 14th aircraft base for Allegiant.

“Having a base in Indianapolis will further increase the efficiency of our operations and better position us for even more growth in the near future,” Keith Hansen, Allegiant’s vice president of government affairs, said in a statement.

