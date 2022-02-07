47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Business

Allegiant Travel Company announces leadership changes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2022 - 6:26 am
 
Allegiant Air and the Raiders introduce the Las Vegas-based airline’s Raiders-themed aircraft ...
Allegiant Air and the Raiders introduce the Las Vegas-based airline’s Raiders-themed aircraft at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Allegiant Travel Company announced changes to its leadership team early Monday.

The company said in a press release that Chief Executive Officer Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. is becoming the executive chairman of the company’s board while John Redmond, currently company president, will become CEO. The change starts June 1.

“I am thrilled to announce John Redmond as the next CEO of Allegiant,” Gallagher said. “As a fifteen-year Allegiant board-member, and president of the company since 2016, no one understands the vision and strategic direction of Allegiant better than John. In truth, John’s promotion to CEO, and my step to executive chairman simply formalizes title changes that have been working in practice for the last several years. I am confident under his leadership, Allegiant will continue to remain atop the industry in profitability, innovation, and customer excellence and I look forward to supporting John and the company in my new role.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Maxx Crosby gets reassuring call from new Raiders DC
Maxx Crosby gets reassuring call from new Raiders DC
2
Raiders hire defensive backs coach
Raiders hire defensive backs coach
3
Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas
Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas
4
Las Vegas High School student cited in attack on classmate
Las Vegas High School student cited in attack on classmate
5
Nevada among last 9 states with rigid indoor mask mandates
Nevada among last 9 states with rigid indoor mask mandates
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST