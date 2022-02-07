Allegiant Travel Company announces leadership changes

Allegiant Air and the Raiders introduce the Las Vegas-based airline’s Raiders-themed aircraft at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Allegiant Travel Company announced changes to its leadership team early Monday.

The company said in a press release that Chief Executive Officer Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. is becoming the executive chairman of the company’s board while John Redmond, currently company president, will become CEO. The change starts June 1.

“I am thrilled to announce John Redmond as the next CEO of Allegiant,” Gallagher said. “As a fifteen-year Allegiant board-member, and president of the company since 2016, no one understands the vision and strategic direction of Allegiant better than John. In truth, John’s promotion to CEO, and my step to executive chairman simply formalizes title changes that have been working in practice for the last several years. I am confident under his leadership, Allegiant will continue to remain atop the industry in profitability, innovation, and customer excellence and I look forward to supporting John and the company in my new role.”

