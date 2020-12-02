Amazon details Nevada plans for 8 buildings, 2K more jobs

Amazon plans to build eight more buildings across Nevada to support customer fulfillment and delivery operations.

An Amazon fulfil center in Las Vegas (Amazon)

Construction work at an 855,000-square foot Amazon building in North Las Vegas. (Amazon)

Production occurs at an Amazon warehouse in North Las Vegas on Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The expansion means about 2,000 permanent positions will be added.

Plans were announced in a Wednesday morning news release.

“The sites are expected to create more than 2,000 permanent full- and part-time jobs with a minimum $15 per hour wage and comprehensive benefits starting on day one,” Amazon stated in the news release.

The news comes on the heels of Amazon’s announcement to hire more than 100,000 seasonal jobs in the U.S. and Canada to help deliver smiles to customers this holiday season, including more than 1,000 across Nevada.

Governor responds

“This is welcome news for the entire state of Nevada,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “Amazon continues to make investments to support local communities and has become a lifeline for those in our state who have experienced job loss during the pandemic. We are grateful for Amazon’s decision to expand operations across Nevada, creating thousands of career opportunities for our citizens.”

Amazon broke ground in October on an 855,000 square-foot fulfillment center in North Las Vegas, creating 1,500 full-time jobs when it opens in 2021. The site will be the second fulfillment center in the state using Amazon Robotics to help associates pick, pack and ship smaller items to customers.

The new sites also include five delivery stations that power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. This network of delivery stations will also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent

contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

New buildings

Amazon’s new delivery stations in Nevada include:

— Henderson delivery station opening in 2021

— Las Vegas delivery station opening in 2021

— North Las Vegas delivery station opened in September 2020

— Reno delivery Station opened in October 2020

— Reno AMXL” fulfillment center/delivery station opening in 2021. This site supports the fulfillment and delivery of large products, from televisions to couches, powered by drivers employed by Amazon’s delivery service partners or national third party carriers.

Additionally, Amazon has hired hundreds of employees to support two additional facilities in North Las Vegas, including:

— Merch by Amazon, opened in September 2020. This service enables brands, independent artists, and small businesses to upload custom content printed on demand on apparel and electronics products when ordered by customers in Amazon’s stores.

— Print on Demand, opened in October 2020. This site supports authors and publishers with Print on Demand, a service through which books are made on-demand when Amazon customers place an order. Print on Demand gives customers more selection without publishers having the upfront cost of printing for inventory.

“Amazon is proud to continue investing in the state of Nevada, where we opened our first fulfillment center in Fernley more than 20 years ago,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment.

Amazon operates 11 sites in Nevada that support customer fulfillment and delivery operations, employing more than 10,500 full- and part-time employees across the state.

75 fulfillment centers across nation

Amazon has opened 75 new fulfillment and sorting centers as well as delivery stations this year with plans to open more by the end of of 2020, according to a company blog post.

The retail giant also hired more than 427,000 employees between January and October, making its total global workforce over 1.2 million. That figure doesn’t count the more than 100,000 seasonal employees for the holiday season.

Amazon’s latest news comes on the heels of the holiday shopping season, which has seen a surge of buyers opting for a virtual experience instead of walking through the aisles at brick-and-mortar shops.

The number of online shoppers rose 44 percent between Thanksgiving and Small Business Saturday year-over-year for a total of 95.7 million, according to National Retail Federation.

In-store traffic declined, as expected, since state’s like Nevada encouraged residents to stay home and many retailers closed their doors Thanksgiving Day. NRF reported in-store Thanksgiving Day shoppers fell 55 percent compared to last year while Black Friday shoppers dropped by 37 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.