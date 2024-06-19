89°F
Business

Asian grocery store looks to add new location near Summerlin

Live catfish swim in a tank at the 99 Ranch Market grocery store on Spring Mountain Road on Mon ...
Live catfish swim in a tank at the 99 Ranch Market grocery store on Spring Mountain Road on Monday, July 10, 2006, in the Chinatown area of Las Vegas. (Ruben D. Luevano/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boca Park on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Boca Park on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2024 - 10:18 am
 

An Asian grocery store chain is planning to expand its presence in Las Vegas with a new location near Summerlin.

99 Ranch Market plans to open a roughly 50,000-square-foot store at the Boca Park retail center near the intersection of Charleston and Rampart Boulevards, according to documents filed with the Las Vegas Planning Commission. The chain is looking to get a permit approved by the city to sell alcohol at the store.

This store would be the third Las Vegas location for 99 Ranch Market, sells a mix of Asian and American products. The chain has two locations near the center of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas Planning Commission voted in favor of the alcohol permit for the new 99 Ranch Market at its meeting on Tuesday night.

It’s unclear how quickly this 99 Ranch Market could open or if the chain has plans to add more stores in the Las Vegas area. The company didn’t return requests for comment.

The 99 Ranch Market chain, owned by Tawa Supermarket Inc., started in 1984 and has 54 stores across 10 states, according to the store’s website. The website also says 99 Ranch Market is pursuing expansion for a “cross-generational transition.”

This isn’t the only Asian grocery store that is expanding in Las Vegas. The Korean grocery chain H-Mart is working to open its first store in the area at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

