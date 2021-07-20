Aztec Inn part of group of properties up for sale near Strip

A group of properties north of the Strip that includes the Aztec Inn Casino is asking $60 million, or two separate transactions for $30 million each.

Pedestrians walk past Aztec Inn Casino, a property for sale on Las Vegas Boulevard, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. The STRAT is in the background. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aztec Inn Casino, a property for sale at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Bob Stupak Avenue, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A group of properties north of the Strip that includes the Aztec Inn Casino is asking $60 million, or two separate transactions for $30 million each.

“The zoning and everything going on around the north end of the Strip right now — it’s an easy way to purchase a piece of property that’s 8 acres,” said Tom Watkins, regional director of investment at Centennial Advisers, whose firm holds the listing.

In addition to the Aztec Inn Casino, located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Bob Stupak Avenue, the portfolio includes several vacant lots nearby and a retail space that’s home to Golden Skull Tattoo and Diversity Tattoo.

Watkins said the property is located in a qualified opportunity zone, which offers developers tax incentives. There’s also a gaming license and no height restriction.

He said so far those who have expressed interest in the portfolio have been international firms.

“I thought it would be a local player, honestly, because they know (the area) but I think it says something good about Vegas,” said Watkins. “It’s a worldwide market, and people are looking to put their money here.”

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.