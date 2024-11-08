Strip, Southern California casinos reach ‘first-of-its-kind’ deal

The deal will allow guests of either property to earn and use loyalty card rewards at the other, as well as invitations to events, promotions and special offers.

A Las Vegas Strip resort and a Southern California tribal casino announced a new partnership Friday that, they said, will benefit customers of each property.

The Venetian casino-resort and Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, have reached a deal allowing guests of either property to earn and use loyalty card rewards at the other, as well as invitations to events, promotions and special offers, according to a news release.

The properties’ management teams agreed to a “one year first contract with option for renewal,” the news release said. Venetian, and its sister property Palazzo, are operated by Apollo Global Management. The Pechanga Band of Indians owns and operates its casino hotel.

Danny Ruiz, chief gaming officer at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, expressed excitement about the reportedly first-of-its-kind arrangement between a commercial casino on the Strip and a Native American gaming operator.

“Together we’re offering our guests exclusive perks seamless access to experiences at both destinations, and a chance to enjoy the best of both worlds like never before,” Ruiz said in a statement.

Pechanga’s 200,000-square-foot casino floor is one of the largest in the United States. The hotel features 1,100 rooms and suites, while the resort property includes a 4.5-acre pool, spa and golf course.

“Our team at Pechanga is always looking for unique and truly special ways we can deliver incredible experiences and luxury to our guests,” sKen Perez, president of the Pechanga Development Corporation, said in the release. “We’re looking forward to this partnership with such a respected and sought after brand as The Venetian Resort in the Las Vegas hospitality and casino landscape.”

