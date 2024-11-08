66°F
$203K table game jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino

James Winstead of Texas won $203,000 after hitting the straight flush progressive jackpot on Ul ...
James Winstead of Texas won $203,000 after hitting the straight flush progressive jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. (Rio)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2024 - 2:19 pm
 

A visitor from Texas went big playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em at the Rio.

James Winstead won $203,000 when his jack and queen of hearts paired nicely with the community cards of the 10, king and ace of hearts Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the off-Strip casino.

Winstead won on a $5 wager.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Congrats, David!

Binion’s

A Dragon Link jackpot sets the pace at the downtown gambling hall.

Boulder Station

Putting it in reverse.

Don’t let the masks fool you.

California

How do visitors bring those big checks back home?

Fremont

Way to go, Jaime!

Gold Coast

If you thought my puns were bad …

Golden Nugget

Smokin’ on Double Top Dollar.

Main Street Station

The Triple Stars winner appears shy.

The Orleans

Not bad for 80 cents.

Oyo Las Vegas

Hurray, Oliver!

Palace Station

Always room for another Cleopatra.

Palms

“From a Benjamin to a bundle”: I wish I thought of that line.

Red Rock Casino

Oh, that pesky 68. What could have been. This wasn’t shabby, though.

You can win plenty when you play $100 or $125 a hand.

Coming up big after a $1.76 spin.

Santa Fe Station

I was just thinking about Ba Fang Jin Bao Fortune Totems.

The $1.76 spin is strong here, too.

Lining up well again.

Sunset Station

Likewise here as well.

Kicking it up a notch with a $30 hand.

Treasure Island

Congratulations, Gary!

Wildfire

Nice royal at the Rancho location.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

