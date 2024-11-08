$203K table game jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino
The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
A visitor from Texas went big playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em at the Rio.
James Winstead won $203,000 when his jack and queen of hearts paired nicely with the community cards of the 10, king and ace of hearts Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the off-Strip casino.
Winstead won on a $5 wager.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Congrats, David!
Join us in celebrating David's amazing $56k jackpot win! 🎉🤑 pic.twitter.com/ki8ceWJ4AG
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 4, 2024
Binion’s
A Dragon Link jackpot sets the pace at the downtown gambling hall.
This week was full of treats, no tricks at Binion’s.
🍬🎉💸
Check out all of these incredible jackpots! #moneymonday #binions #halloweekend #fremontstreet pic.twitter.com/cvDK7aFcxk
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) November 4, 2024
Boulder Station
Putting it in reverse.
Reversible Royals
Winning $26,689 pic.twitter.com/yRTsTB96U8
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 3, 2024
Don’t let the masks fool you.
Pompeii Bank Busters
Winning $12,073 pic.twitter.com/8ZCQPSQJ6k
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 6, 2024
California
How do visitors bring those big checks back home?
After a $1.76 bet this guest walked out with $23,687! Congratulations lucky winner!🤑🐷💰 pic.twitter.com/f65LcsluEj
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 2, 2024
Fremont
Way to go, Jaime!
This lucky guest walked away with $14,442 after an $0.80 bet. Congratulations!🐅🤑 pic.twitter.com/orh5ZbQnJB
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) November 2, 2024
Gold Coast
If you thought my puns were bad …
We've got to 𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙙 it to these guests, those are some pretty nice wins! 👏💰
Help us congratulate these lucky winners at Gold Coast Casino! pic.twitter.com/2RPTAAknqE
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 3, 2024
Golden Nugget
Smokin’ on Double Top Dollar.
Boy You're A Winner! 💥 Congratulations to the @GoldenNuggetLV player who won $60,000 on Double Top Dollar™ Slots! 🎰✨ Have you played this game? Tell us in the comments!#IGT #IGTGaming #jackpots #slots #casino pic.twitter.com/L3EVZIwW7C
— IGT Jackpots (@IGTJackpots) November 1, 2024
Main Street Station
The Triple Stars winner appears shy.
Celebrating big wins! Congrats to our guest's fantastic $13,500 victory! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/W2t2kRceBu
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) November 2, 2024
The Orleans
Not bad for 80 cents.
Congrats to this Vegas local on winning a $10k jackpot from a $0.80 bet! pic.twitter.com/tFhzldgFPb
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) November 2, 2024
Oyo Las Vegas
Hurray, Oliver!
Little Hens = BIG payout! Congrats to Oliver on his $15,124 jackpot! #Winning #BigWin #LittleHens #BestMondayEver pic.twitter.com/35shoj3AY5
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) November 5, 2024
Palace Station
Always room for another Cleopatra.
CLEOPATRA II JACKPOT! 👏
BET: $2.00
WIN: $11,319.20 pic.twitter.com/h5DQn4LL5T
— Palace Station (@palacestation) November 6, 2024
Palms
“From a Benjamin to a bundle”: I wish I thought of that line.
from a Benjamin to a bundle. 🤑 this lucky player just cashed in $50,000 from a $100 bet.
palms vip → https://t.co/SPR1Z481mz#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/2XSz6URRjD
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 6, 2024
Red Rock Casino
Oh, that pesky 68. What could have been. This wasn’t shabby, though.
Want to know what you could win playing 4 Card Keno? 💭
A guest got a Multi Card Hit and won a $37,808 jackpot off a $16 bet! pic.twitter.com/82qJxpUe9O
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 3, 2024
You can win plenty when you play $100 or $125 a hand.
TRIPLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT 💥
This guest scored four 2's with a 4 for a $50,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/kAJTFQ18p6
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 6, 2024
One word... WOW!
This guest hit a ROYAL FLUSH on a big $100 bet for a $40,000 jackpot! ♣️ pic.twitter.com/Qb6S6gaxMT
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 8, 2024
Coming up big after a $1.76 spin.
Whooohooo 🎉 This lucky winner bet $1.76 to win a grand jackpot of $21,280 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nA42B1zM2k
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 7, 2024
Santa Fe Station
I was just thinking about Ba Fang Jin Bao Fortune Totems.
Winner, winner!
$10,015 jackpot on Ba Fang Jin Bao Fortune Totems hit last night. Congrats to this local Boarding Pass holder. pic.twitter.com/sXp3T9iLCt
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 4, 2024
The $1.76 spin is strong here, too.
$1.76 bet turns into a $21,280 Grand Progressive WIN on Dancing Drums!
Congrats to this local guest. pic.twitter.com/DzgLg8dg5V
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 7, 2024
Lining up well again.
Sequential. Royal. Flush. $31,703.62!
We love to see it. Congrats to this Santa Fe local. pic.twitter.com/0eWjex2eqa
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 8, 2024
Sunset Station
Likewise here as well.
DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT ALERT🥁 🥁 🥁
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.76 and hit a $13,735.55 jackpot💰 💲 💵 pic.twitter.com/SJ5anGmPzK
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 6, 2024
Kicking it up a notch with a $30 hand.
DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT ALERT ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ ♠️
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $30.00 and hit a $48,020.00 jackpot💰 💲 💵 💲 pic.twitter.com/xyQGt5inkC
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 7, 2024
Treasure Island
Congratulations, Gary!
Another Grand Jackpot winner! Gary just won $55,060 on August Moon! 🌟 Ready to play for your own big moment? #jackpot #JackpotAlert #jackpotwinner #casinowinner #lasvegascasino #vegasstrip #treasureislandcasino #treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/IpbgqaO4de
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) November 5, 2024
Wildfire
Nice royal at the Rancho location.
Winner, winner! Jackpots over the weekend at Wildfire Lanes and Wildfire Rancho. pic.twitter.com/yv8Q1WtXpF
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) November 4, 2024
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
