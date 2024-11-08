$203K table game jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

James Winstead of Texas won $203,000 after hitting the straight flush progressive jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. (Rio)

A visitor from Texas went big playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em at the Rio.

James Winstead won $203,000 when his jack and queen of hearts paired nicely with the community cards of the 10, king and ace of hearts Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the off-Strip casino.

Winstead won on a $5 wager.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Congrats, David!

Join us in celebrating David's amazing $56k jackpot win! 🎉🤑 pic.twitter.com/ki8ceWJ4AG — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 4, 2024

Binion’s

A Dragon Link jackpot sets the pace at the downtown gambling hall.

This week was full of treats, no tricks at Binion’s.

🍬🎉💸

Check out all of these incredible jackpots! #moneymonday #binions #halloweekend #fremontstreet pic.twitter.com/cvDK7aFcxk — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) November 4, 2024

Boulder Station

Putting it in reverse.

Reversible Royals

Winning $26,689 pic.twitter.com/yRTsTB96U8 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 3, 2024

Don’t let the masks fool you.

Pompeii Bank Busters

Winning $12,073 pic.twitter.com/8ZCQPSQJ6k — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 6, 2024

California

How do visitors bring those big checks back home?

After a $1.76 bet this guest walked out with $23,687! Congratulations lucky winner!🤑🐷💰 pic.twitter.com/f65LcsluEj — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 2, 2024

Fremont

Way to go, Jaime!

This lucky guest walked away with $14,442 after an $0.80 bet. Congratulations!🐅🤑 pic.twitter.com/orh5ZbQnJB — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) November 2, 2024

Gold Coast

If you thought my puns were bad …

We've got to 𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙙 it to these guests, those are some pretty nice wins! 👏💰 Help us congratulate these lucky winners at Gold Coast Casino! pic.twitter.com/2RPTAAknqE — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 3, 2024

Golden Nugget

Smokin’ on Double Top Dollar.

Main Street Station

The Triple Stars winner appears shy.

Celebrating big wins! Congrats to our guest's fantastic $13,500 victory! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/W2t2kRceBu — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) November 2, 2024

The Orleans

Not bad for 80 cents.

Congrats to this Vegas local on winning a $10k jackpot from a $0.80 bet! pic.twitter.com/tFhzldgFPb — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) November 2, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

Hurray, Oliver!

Palace Station

Always room for another Cleopatra.

Palms

“From a Benjamin to a bundle”: I wish I thought of that line.

from a Benjamin to a bundle. 🤑 this lucky player just cashed in $50,000 from a $100 bet. palms vip → https://t.co/SPR1Z481mz#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/2XSz6URRjD — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 6, 2024

Red Rock Casino

Oh, that pesky 68. What could have been. This wasn’t shabby, though.

Want to know what you could win playing 4 Card Keno? 💭 A guest got a Multi Card Hit and won a $37,808 jackpot off a $16 bet! pic.twitter.com/82qJxpUe9O — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 3, 2024

You can win plenty when you play $100 or $125 a hand.

TRIPLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT 💥 This guest scored four 2's with a 4 for a $50,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/kAJTFQ18p6 — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 6, 2024

One word... WOW! This guest hit a ROYAL FLUSH on a big $100 bet for a $40,000 jackpot! ♣️ pic.twitter.com/Qb6S6gaxMT — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 8, 2024

Coming up big after a $1.76 spin.

Whooohooo 🎉 This lucky winner bet $1.76 to win a grand jackpot of $21,280 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nA42B1zM2k — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 7, 2024

Santa Fe Station

I was just thinking about Ba Fang Jin Bao Fortune Totems.

Winner, winner! $10,015 jackpot on Ba Fang Jin Bao Fortune Totems hit last night. Congrats to this local Boarding Pass holder. pic.twitter.com/sXp3T9iLCt — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 4, 2024

The $1.76 spin is strong here, too.

$1.76 bet turns into a $21,280 Grand Progressive WIN on Dancing Drums! Congrats to this local guest. pic.twitter.com/DzgLg8dg5V — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 7, 2024

Lining up well again.

Sequential. Royal. Flush. $31,703.62! We love to see it. Congrats to this Santa Fe local. pic.twitter.com/0eWjex2eqa — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 8, 2024

Sunset Station

Likewise here as well.

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT ALERT🥁 🥁 🥁 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.76 and hit a $13,735.55 jackpot💰 💲 💵 pic.twitter.com/SJ5anGmPzK — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 6, 2024

Kicking it up a notch with a $30 hand.

DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT ALERT ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $30.00 and hit a $48,020.00 jackpot💰 💲 💵 💲 pic.twitter.com/xyQGt5inkC — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 7, 2024

Treasure Island

Congratulations, Gary!

Wildfire

Nice royal at the Rancho location.

Winner, winner! Jackpots over the weekend at Wildfire Lanes and Wildfire Rancho. pic.twitter.com/yv8Q1WtXpF — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) November 4, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.