Be ready to scan your membership card to enter Costcos in Las Vegas Valley

The Costco store on Marks Street in Henderson is seen on Monday, May 4, 2020. All regular Costc ...
The Costco store on Marks Street in Henderson is seen on Monday, May 4, 2020. All regular Costcos in the Valley are using membership scanners. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2024 - 11:39 am
 

Be ready to scan your membership card at Costco.

All four Costcos in the Las Vegas Valley, aside from the Costco Business Center off Martin Luther King Boulevard, are using membership scanners in their latest move to crack down on membership sharing.

Members can scan their physical card or digital membership upon entering the stores. Upon scanning, the scanner will show membership status and photo; if there is no photo attached, be prepared to show a valid photo ID. Attendants will still be available at the front to answer any questions.

Memberships are limited to two people per household. Children and two guests are allowed with valid members, but purchasing is exclusive to members.

In August, Costco announced a roll out of membership scanners to match members to their cards. Scanners were implemented as early as January at their hometown location in Isaaquah, Wash. and continued to expand nationally.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

