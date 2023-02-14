Big real estate firm moves to new offices in Las Vegas

Colliers International announced that it relocated to a newly constructed four-story office building in the southwest valley.

Narrative, a four-story office building located along the 215 beltway near South Durango Drive is shown, on Thursday Feb. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A big commercial real estate brokerage has moved to new digs in Las Vegas.

Colliers International announced that it relocated to a newly-constructed four-story office building in the southwest valley. It occupies roughly 15,000 square feet of space on the second floor.

The company moved there from the Hughes Center office park just east of the Strip.

“Closing on nearly two decades working in our previous office, the new headquarters marks Colliers’ next phase of growth and service delivery to the Las Vegas market,” Aaron West, managing director of Colliers in Las Vegas, said in a news release.

A total of 72 employees are based there, Colliers spokeswoman Ashley Jeanes said Tuesday.

Overall, Colliers has operations in 65 countries and annual revenues of $4.5 billion.

Its new home in Las Vegas, Narrative, spans roughly 100,000 square feet and is just south of the 215 Beltway between Durango and Buffalo drives. LaPour Partners founder Jeff LaPour and G2 Capital Development founder Frank Marretti teamed up to develop the project.

Last week, LaPour told the Review-Journal it finished construction in December. The building is 51 percent leased, with additional space at various stages of negotiation, he indicated.

LaPour and Marretti initially unveiled plans for the project in 2019 and announced that summer that Colliers would move its local headquarters there.

In February 2020, the developers said they broke ground on the project. The next month, Las Vegas rapidly shut down over fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

The developers suspended construction for more than a year but resumed work in fall 2021.

