42°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Big real estate firm moves to new offices in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2023 - 1:39 pm
 
Narrative, a four-story office building located along the 215 beltway near South Durango Drive ...
Narrative, a four-story office building located along the 215 beltway near South Durango Drive is shown, on Thursday Feb. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Narrative, a four-story office building located along the 215 beltway near South Durango Drive ...
Narrative, a four-story office building located along the 215 beltway near South Durango Drive is shown, on Thursday Feb. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Narrative, a four-story office building located along the 215 beltway near South Durango Drive ...
Narrative, a four-story office building located along the 215 beltway near South Durango Drive is shown, on Thursday Feb. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Narrative, a four-story office building located along the 215 beltway near South Durango Drive ...
Narrative, a four-story office building located along the 215 beltway near South Durango Drive is shown, on Thursday Feb. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A big commercial real estate brokerage has moved to new digs in Las Vegas.

Colliers International announced that it relocated to a newly-constructed four-story office building in the southwest valley. It occupies roughly 15,000 square feet of space on the second floor.

The company moved there from the Hughes Center office park just east of the Strip.

“Closing on nearly two decades working in our previous office, the new headquarters marks Colliers’ next phase of growth and service delivery to the Las Vegas market,” Aaron West, managing director of Colliers in Las Vegas, said in a news release.

A total of 72 employees are based there, Colliers spokeswoman Ashley Jeanes said Tuesday.

Overall, Colliers has operations in 65 countries and annual revenues of $4.5 billion.

Its new home in Las Vegas, Narrative, spans roughly 100,000 square feet and is just south of the 215 Beltway between Durango and Buffalo drives. LaPour Partners founder Jeff LaPour and G2 Capital Development founder Frank Marretti teamed up to develop the project.

Last week, LaPour told the Review-Journal it finished construction in December. The building is 51 percent leased, with additional space at various stages of negotiation, he indicated.

LaPour and Marretti initially unveiled plans for the project in 2019 and announced that summer that Colliers would move its local headquarters there.

In February 2020, the developers said they broke ground on the project. The next month, Las Vegas rapidly shut down over fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

The developers suspended construction for more than a year but resumed work in fall 2021.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Democrats call on Whitmer to resign after party purge
Democrats call on Whitmer to resign after party purge
2
$150K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$150K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an imperceptible amount
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an imperceptible amount
4
William Hill betting app’s failure leads to Super Bowl chaos
William Hill betting app’s failure leads to Super Bowl chaos
5
Graney: Finality comes with Carr refusing trade from Raiders
Graney: Finality comes with Carr refusing trade from Raiders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Iger, president and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, speaks at a news conference at Disne ...
Disneyland planning an Avatar experience
By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press

The Walt Disney Co. is planning to add an Avatar experience to Disneyland and explore other opportunities at its theme parks as it looks for more ways to appeal to its guests.

More stories for you
F1 supplier rents bigger warehouse ahead of Las Vegas race
F1 supplier rents bigger warehouse ahead of Las Vegas race
Warehouse developers flock to open desert outside Las Vegas
Warehouse developers flock to open desert outside Las Vegas
New industrial project being built near Raiders’ HQ
New industrial project being built near Raiders’ HQ
Tribal nation buying shuttered motel site on Strip
Tribal nation buying shuttered motel site on Strip
Casino landlord not a household name, but dominates the Strip
Casino landlord not a household name, but dominates the Strip
Nevada’s real estate transfer tax could climb — but many big sales don’t generate any
Nevada’s real estate transfer tax could climb — but many big sales don’t generate any