Las Vegas developers break ground on a higher-end office building

The developers broke ground Monday and expect to finish in the fourth quarter, according to G2.

Narrative, a planned four-story office building in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, is expected to be finished in the fourth quarter of 2020. (G2 Capital Development)

A pair of Las Vegas developers have broken ground on a higher-end office building, saying it’s one of the first projects of its kind locally since the recession.

Construction crews started work on Narrative, a “class A” building in the southwest valley that’s being developed by G2 Capital Development founder Frank Marretti and LaPour Companies boss Jeff LaPour.

The building is 25 percent leased and has “active proposals” on an additional 40 percent of the space, LaPour said in a news release Wednesday.

The four-story, 102,000-square-foot project is just south of the 215 Beltway between Durango and Buffalo drives, next to credit-card issuer Credit One Bank’s headquarters. It is the valley’s first class A, speculative office project outside Summerlin since the economy crashed, the developers said in Wednesday’s release.

Marretti and LaPour unveiled plans for Narrative in June and later announced that commercial real estate brokerage Colliers International planned to move its local headquarters there.

