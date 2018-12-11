Bunk bed rooms coming to Las Vegas Strip hotel

The next phase of the Flamingo Las Vegas’ remodeling project includes 14 new bunk bed rooms along with several bunk bed suites.
Caesars Entertainment Corp. said Tuesday in a news release that the $156 million room remodeling project to date includes one of the largest dedicated bunk bed suites in the country, with nearly 1,000 square feet of space.
The room includes a living area, kitchenette and a bedroom with two queen beds, each equipped with an overhead full-sized bunk.
The 14, 515-square-foot bunk bed rooms each have a living room, vanity area and are fitted with two queen beds with a full-size bunk.
The rooms are expected to open Feb. 1, according to the release, and rates start at $115 a night for bunk bed rooms, and bunk bed suites start at $310 per night.
The bunk bed rooms and suites are part of a 976 room renovation.
When the renovation is complete by the end of December, two-thirds of the rooms at Flamingo Las Vegas will be new or will have been remodeled in the past two years, according to the statement.
Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.