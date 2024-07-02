106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Can Vegas air conditioners handle the holiday heatwave?

Tourists walk along the Strip, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Veg ...
Tourists walk along the Strip, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Findlay Toyota is seen on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Rev ...
Ransomware attack still impacting Vegas automotive dealership a month later
Rodney Williams was appointed to the Caesars Entertainment Board of Directors, effective July 1 ...
Caesars appoints seasoned marketing exec to board
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas Spaceport. (Las Vegas Spaceport)
FAA approves 1st steps of Las Vegas Spaceport project
A rental DVD is dispensed from a Redbox at a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles on August 7, 2009. Chicken ...
Redbox owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2024 - 2:31 pm
 

As Las Vegas gears up to deal with a potential record heatwave over the Fourth of July weekend, NV Energy is confident its system will be able to keep the air conditioners running.

“NV Energy does not have concerns about energy supply this week,” an NV Energy spokesperson said in an emailed statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Our teams will continue to monitor conditions to ensure we have the energy available to serve our customers.”

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning this week for Las Vegas that starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday and goes until 11 p.m. July 8 and it forecast Las Vegas could reach 115 degrees on Saturday. Although there is a possibility Las Vegas ties the record high of 117 degrees on Saturday.

Clark County is planning to open cooling stations Wednesday and will keep them open until July 10.

Las Vegas isn’t the only place facing a heatwave, as the National Weather Service forecasts triple-digit temperatures for Portland, Sacramento and Reno in the next few days.

Although NV Energy is confident it can meet customer demand it does have recommendations for customers looking to conserve during this heatwave which include installing window screens or films to keep heat out, using big appliances like dishwashers as late at night as possible, keeping freezers as full as possible and to set thermostats to 78 to 80 degrees while at home and five to 10 degrees, warmer when away from home.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A rental DVD is dispensed from a Redbox at a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles on August 7, 2009. Chicken ...
Redbox owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS AP Business Writer

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, the parent of DVD rental operator Redbox, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Some relief from heat for golfers at facility near Strip
recommend 2
‘It was stifling in that place’: Atomic Golf faces complaints over west-facing venue
recommend 3
Asian grocery store looks to add new location near Summerlin
recommend 4
One of Las Vegas’ most prominent office parks due for a face-lift
recommend 5
Ratepayers to foot most of the bill on $5.3B in new NV Energy projects
recommend 6
How to protect your Las Vegas home from extreme heat