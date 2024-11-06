Cannabis consumption lounge one step closer to Main Street opening

An interior rendering of the proposed cannabis consumption lounge. Thrive will not serve as the operators for the proposed lounge on S. Main St. (Thrive Cannabis Marketplace).

An exterior rendering of the proposed cannabis consumption lounge and Thrive Cannabis Marketplace's attached dispensary. The proposed outdoor consumption area will have year round misters to combat odors. (Thrive Cannabis Marketplace).

The future site of a proposed cannabis lounge in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

An exterior rendering of the proposed cannabis consumption lounge and Thrive Cannabis Marketplace's attached dispensary. Thrive also operates Smoke and Mirrors on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. (Thrive Cannabis Marketplace).

Las Vegas is one step closer to getting another cannabis consumption lounge.

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a land use entitlement for the proposed cannabis consumption lounge at 1319 S. Main St. in the Arts District.

The lounge will be 5,833 square feet with a 2,110-square-foot outdoor consumption area. Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, the same people behind Smoke and Mirrors on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, will act as owners of the lounge and will have a dispensary attached.

The lounge will “feature a blend of local art, music, and carefully curated cannabis products, making it an immersive experience that reflects the culture of the Arts District,” said Thrive in a statement to the Review-Journal.

Thrive will not act as the operators for the lounge, but will act as the suppliers and work closely with the lounge.

To mitigate odor from the outdoor consumption area, the lounge will include a fog system that emits water and some essential oils to bring the smell to the ground. Additionally, the city still will have the opportunity to review the outdoor consumption area at the six-month and one-year review.

There is still no set opening date for the consumption lounge.

