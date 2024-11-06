Cannabis consumption lounge one step closer to Main Street opening
City Council approved the cannabis consumption lounge for a prominent downtown location.
Las Vegas is one step closer to getting another cannabis consumption lounge.
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a land use entitlement for the proposed cannabis consumption lounge at 1319 S. Main St. in the Arts District.
The lounge will be 5,833 square feet with a 2,110-square-foot outdoor consumption area. Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, the same people behind Smoke and Mirrors on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, will act as owners of the lounge and will have a dispensary attached.
The lounge will “feature a blend of local art, music, and carefully curated cannabis products, making it an immersive experience that reflects the culture of the Arts District,” said Thrive in a statement to the Review-Journal.
Thrive will not act as the operators for the lounge, but will act as the suppliers and work closely with the lounge.
To mitigate odor from the outdoor consumption area, the lounge will include a fog system that emits water and some essential oils to bring the smell to the ground. Additionally, the city still will have the opportunity to review the outdoor consumption area at the six-month and one-year review.
There is still no set opening date for the consumption lounge.
Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.