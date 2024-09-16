Cannabis consumption lounge proposed in Arts District

The proposed lounge is drawing some concerns by the downtown community.

An interior rendering of the proposed cannabis consumption lounge. Thrive will not serve as the operators for the proposed lounge on S. Main St. (Thrive Cannabis Marketplace).

An exterior rendering of the proposed cannabis consumption lounge and Thrive Cannabis Marketplace's attached dispensary. The proposed outdoor consumption area will have year round misters to combat odors. (Thrive Cannabis Marketplace).

An exterior rendering of the proposed cannabis consumption lounge and Thrive Cannabis Marketplace's attached dispensary. Thrive also operates Smoke and Mirrors on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. (Thrive Cannabis Marketplace).

A proposed cannabis consumption lounge in the Arts District by Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, the same company behind Smoke and Mirrors on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, is drawing some concerns by the downtown community.

The proposed lounge to be located at 1319 S. Main St., east of Colorado Street and will “feature a blend of local art, music, and carefully curated cannabis products, making it an immersive experience that reflects the culture of the Arts District,” said Thrive in a statement to the Review-Journal.

Neighboring businesses include HUDL Brewing Company, SoulBelly BBQ and Nevada Brew Works.

A special permit was issued to Main Street Tenant LLC, who will act as landlords for tenant Thrive, during Wednesday’s city of Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting for its 5,833-square-foot lounge, with a 2,110-square-foot outdoor consumption area on Main Street. A six-month and one year review will be imposed, contingent on when the business license is issued. The item will now go to the City Council on Oct. 16 for public hearing.

The consumption lounge will be attached to a Thrive dispensary, the other proposed tenant of the building. Thrive will not act as the operators of the lounge, but will be the cannabis supplier for the lounge and work closely with them.

Smoke and Mirrors, Thrive’s first cannabis consumption lounge in the Valley, opened in February 2024, where they act as the operators, as well.

Community Concerns

Becky Miller, president of the 18 Arts District Association, was present at the planning commission meeting to voice the concerns of the community primarily over the scent of the cannabis smoke.

“The area is divided, pros and cons on this. A major concern is the smell at Share Apartments,” Miller said during the meeting. “We’re not going to say ‘no’, we’re just going to wait and see.”

Also present at the commission meeting was community member Mike Lynch, who said “when you smoke marijuana it drifts; it’ll drift through the whole neighborhood.”

Mike Brown, a representative for the lounge at the meeting, said 60 percent of cannabis consumption at Smoke and Mirrors is via THC-infused beverages and 40 percent is combustible, and “believes that will carry over” at the Main Street location.

Brown said the fog system “emits water droplets, along with some other essential oils,” to “bring the odor down to the ground.” Additionally, the city will still have the opportunity to review the outdoor consumption area at the six-month and one-year review.

“We want to be harmonious with the community, and not have odors leaving the premises,” he said.

Sarah Collins, co-owner of Main Street Peddlers Antique Mall which is about a block away from the proposed lounge, said she is OK with the lounge, as long as the rules and regulations are followed. Collins also serves as the treasurer of 18b Arts District Association.

“It’s a business like all others,” Collins said during the meeting. “I don’t think it will attract any criminal activity. It’ll be mostly tourists using the freedoms allowed to them in Nevada.”

There is no set opening date for the consumption lounge.

Emerson Drewes