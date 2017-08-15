ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Business

CarMax planning to hire 100 for new Las Vegas location

By Bailey Schulz Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2017 - 9:41 am
 

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is hiring to fill 100 jobs at its new store at 4900 N. Rancho Drive in Las Vegas.

The company is seeking to fill both full- and part-time positions in sales, business office and service operations positions like inventory associates, service advisers and technicians.

The store will be the company’s third location in the Las Vegas Valley and is slated to open in November.

CarMax has been named one of Fortune magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” for 13 consecutive years.

In a statement, CarMax said the company offers “competitive pay and a comprehensive benefits package,” and is offering up to $5,000 sign on bonuses for automotive technicians. Although this position requires previous automotive experience, others do not.

Persons may apply at http://jobs.carmax.com/.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or (702)383-0256. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Business Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like