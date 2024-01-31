58°F
1,000 Culinary Union workers reach deal with Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2024 - 8:38 pm
 
Updated January 30, 2024 - 8:42 pm
More than 1,000 Treasure Island workers represented by the Culinary Union reached a tentative five-year contract with the resort on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. The exterior of the pirate-themed Treasure Island hotel and casino which opened October 27, 1993. Treasure Island is at the southwest corner of Spring Mountain Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard. (FIle/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 1,000 Culinary Union members at Treasure Island have agreed to a new contract with Treasure Island.

The Tuesday night announcement was made by the union in an email and a post on X. It leaves 14 resorts without a deal with the union. A 5 a.m. Friday strike deadline looms.

The tentative five-year contract was reached Tuesday evening. A ratification vote is to be scheduled soon, the union’s email said.

Nearly 3,000 workers at 14 resorts yet to reach agreement. The Strip hotels without a contract include Virgin Hotels, Rio and Sahara Las Vegas. The downtown hotels without an agreement include Binion’s, Circa, Downtown Grand, El Cortez, Four Queens, Fremont, Golden Gate, Golden Nugget, Main Street, The Plaza and the D Casino.

The valley’s major casinos reached deals with the union more than two months ago.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.

New Fontainebleau president to face gaming board
By / RJ

Maurice Wooden, a 36-year gaming and hospitality veteran, is best known for leading Wynn Las Vegas between 2013 and 2019. His time at Wynn ended during a tumultuous era for the company.

