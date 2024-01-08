Culinary Union sets strike deadline for nearly 8K Las Vegas workers

The Culinary and Bartenders Unions on Monday announced that they have set a strike deadline that will impact nearly 8,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas.

Culinary union members are arrested as they block traffic during a rally along Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 said that 75 members were prepared to be arrested for “civil disobedience” as they fight for a new contract. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Culinary Local 226 announced Monday that it has set a strike deadline that will impact nearly 8,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas.

Union members working at independent operators on the Strip and downtown Las Vegas casinos will go on strike at 5 a.m. Feb. 2 if they do not reach tentative agreements with their employers before then, according to a news release. The deadline is just ahead of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, which is set to be held at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

A possible strike would impact 7,700 hospitality workers in Las Vegas, according to the union.

If negotiations breakdown ahead of the strike deadline, the unions’ worker negotiating committee may call for strike sooner at individual properties.

Culinary said it will plan “large-scale labor demonstrations,” including informational pickets before and after work shifts, ahead of the deadline. The union held similar demonstrations when it was negotiating contracts with the Strip’s three largest employers — MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts — in the fall. Dozens of Culinary members blocked traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard in front of the Bellagio fountains and were arrested.

Members ratified a deal with MGM, Caesars and Wynn in November. The union threatened to strike several days before the Formula One race, putting pressure on operators to finalize the contract agreement. Culinary Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge said that union negotiators meet with employers weekly or daily to work on their respective agreements.

Those deals — which were roughly identitical — gave Culinary and associated Bartenders Local 165 members a roughly $3-an-hour raise in the first year for non-tipped employees and a $1.50 hourly raise for tipped employees.

Culinary officials have said they are negotiating for similar contracts with the remaining operators.

Some of the Southern Nevada hotel-casinos working without a contract include Rio, The Strat, Sahara, Circus Circus, Treasure Island, Westgate, Binion’s, Circa, Plaza, Golden Gate, The D and Four Queens.

The union has reached contract agreements with The Mirage, Tropicana, Four Seasons and Palms.

According to the union, the upcoming negotiations schedule is as follows:

January 9: Hilton Grand Vacations, Strat

January 10: Circus Circus

January 11: Sahara

January 12: The D, Circa, Golden Gate, Treasure Island, Waldorf

January 16: Westgate

January 17: Trump Hotel Las Vegas

January 18: Grand Sierra Resort (Reno)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.