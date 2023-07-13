110°F
Casinos & Gaming

$102K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2023 - 3:03 pm
 
A Buffalo Gold slots player won $102,050 after hitting a jackpot Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
A Buffalo Gold slots player won $102,050 after hitting a jackpot Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

The numbers 7 and 11 are magic in Las Vegas. Sometimes it’s for craps. Sometimes it’s for Slurpees. This time, it was the date in general.

A Buffalo Gold slots player won $102,050 after hitting a jackpot at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The jackpot hit at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Find an umbrella.

Another Dragon Link winner.

Boulder Station

Hurray, Alfredo!

Cannery

This guy gets around.

Four Queens

Can afford a few waltzes with that.

Fremont

Way to go, Debbie!

Gold Coast

The wait for the king and queen was worth it.

Horseshoe Las Vegas

Some winning other than at the WSOP tables,

Main Street Station

Quite a hoot. #HadTo

Palace Station

Magically delicious.

Rampart

When you want to play $100 hands …

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

… and other winners.

Sunset Station

Send in the clown.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

