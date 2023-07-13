$102K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
The numbers 7 and 11 are magic in Las Vegas. Sometimes it’s for craps. Sometimes it’s for Slurpees. This time, it was the date in general.
A Buffalo Gold slots player won $102,050 after hitting a jackpot at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The jackpot hit at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Find an umbrella.
It was raining coins for this guest 🌧️
Congrats on the $15k win! pic.twitter.com/c1jSxkwlgj
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 8, 2023
Another Dragon Link winner.
Congrats on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/kGnVvTTOps
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 11, 2023
Boulder Station
Hurray, Alfredo!
CAN YOU SAY BIG WIN!!!!! $17,514.32 for Alfredo on a 10 cents bet!!! This Dragon Link is GIVING today!!!! 🐉 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/WsjS0hwUaf
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 8, 2023
Cannery
This guy gets around.
Congrats to this guest on turning a $0.50 bet into a $13k win! pic.twitter.com/ZruybqlmWi
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 10, 2023
Four Queens
Can afford a few waltzes with that.
We are doing a major dance for the lucky player who hit this huge $27,000 jackpot!
💸 💸 #moneymonday #fourqueens #jackpot #lasvegas #lasvegascasino #dtlv pic.twitter.com/8QiN14FNCd
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) July 10, 2023
Fremont
Way to go, Debbie!
Debbie struck GOLD when her $10 bet turned into $10,000! 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/wTji5BhXwb
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) July 10, 2023
Gold Coast
The wait for the king and queen was worth it.
HIGH LIMIT, HIGH REWARD. 🤑
This lucky winner took home $40,000 from holding the 10, Jack and Ace to score a ROYAL off a $50 hand! ♣️ pic.twitter.com/fNndY6gRpr
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 11, 2023
Horseshoe Las Vegas
Some winning other than at the WSOP tables,
These lucky @caesarsrewards guests hit 💰$254,173💰 in jackpots last week. 🤩
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/WMhoen0fNa
— Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) July 11, 2023
Main Street Station
Quite a hoot. #HadTo
This lucky guest got the GRAND and scored $11,390 on Fortune Owl! 💰
Will you be our next lucky winner? 🎰 pic.twitter.com/HWUd1JFD3Z
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) July 10, 2023
Palace Station
Magically delicious.
We spy a lucky charm. ☘️
Congrats to the lucky guest who won 20,000.00 pic.twitter.com/evTldJS1Ju
— Palace Station (@palacestation) July 12, 2023
Rampart
When you want to play $100 hands …
… and other winners.
Sharing some jackpots wins from last week! Always a good time here at the Rampart Casino! https://t.co/TRlNgqbvMO #jackpotwinners #RampartCasino #LuckySlot #lasvegas #Winning #VegasLife #CasinoLife #Gambling #WinningStreak #LuckyDay #LuckyStreak #BigWinner #RampartRewards pic.twitter.com/H8UbtqoxTP
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) July 10, 2023
Sunset Station
Send in the clown.
Congrats to a lucky local for winning $10,824.22 with a $3 bet on the Jackpot Carnival slot machine 🤑💸🎉 pic.twitter.com/qoHpsHE8Kw
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 7, 2023
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.