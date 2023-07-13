$102K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

A Buffalo Gold slots player won $102,050 after hitting a jackpot Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

The numbers 7 and 11 are magic in Las Vegas. Sometimes it’s for craps. Sometimes it’s for Slurpees. This time, it was the date in general.

A Buffalo Gold slots player won $102,050 after hitting a jackpot at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The jackpot hit at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Find an umbrella.

It was raining coins for this guest 🌧️ Congrats on the $15k win! pic.twitter.com/c1jSxkwlgj — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 8, 2023

Another Dragon Link winner.

Congrats on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/kGnVvTTOps — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 11, 2023

Boulder Station

Hurray, Alfredo!

CAN YOU SAY BIG WIN!!!!! $17,514.32 for Alfredo on a 10 cents bet!!! This Dragon Link is GIVING today!!!! 🐉 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/WsjS0hwUaf — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 8, 2023

Cannery

This guy gets around.

Congrats to this guest on turning a $0.50 bet into a $13k win! pic.twitter.com/ZruybqlmWi — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 10, 2023

Four Queens

Can afford a few waltzes with that.

Fremont

Way to go, Debbie!

Debbie struck GOLD when her $10 bet turned into $10,000! 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/wTji5BhXwb — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) July 10, 2023

Gold Coast

The wait for the king and queen was worth it.

HIGH LIMIT, HIGH REWARD. 🤑 This lucky winner took home $40,000 from holding the 10, Jack and Ace to score a ROYAL off a $50 hand! ♣️ pic.twitter.com/fNndY6gRpr — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 11, 2023

Horseshoe Las Vegas

Some winning other than at the WSOP tables,

These lucky @caesarsrewards guests hit 💰$254,173💰 in jackpots last week. 🤩 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/WMhoen0fNa — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) July 11, 2023

Main Street Station

Quite a hoot. #HadTo

This lucky guest got the GRAND and scored $11,390 on Fortune Owl! 💰 Will you be our next lucky winner? 🎰 pic.twitter.com/HWUd1JFD3Z — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) July 10, 2023

Palace Station

Magically delicious.

We spy a lucky charm. ☘️

Congrats to the lucky guest who won 20,000.00 pic.twitter.com/evTldJS1Ju — Palace Station (@palacestation) July 12, 2023

Rampart

When you want to play $100 hands …

… and other winners.

Sunset Station

Send in the clown.

Congrats to a lucky local for winning $10,824.22 with a $3 bet on the Jackpot Carnival slot machine 🤑💸🎉 pic.twitter.com/qoHpsHE8Kw — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 7, 2023

