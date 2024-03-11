$103K table game jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots won at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.
A visitor from Arizona found a fortune on the tables downtown.
The player, who wished to remain anonymous, caught a hearts royal flush on Let It Ride, winning $103,981.47 on Friday at the Fremont, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
This win follows another $130,000 Let It Ride jackpot a month ago at Fremont’s sister downtown property, the California.
Big bet pays off at Green Valley Ranch
One player took advantage of the new high-limit slot room with a $100,000 win on video poker.
❤️ All hearts in the new High Limit Slot Room ❤️
Bonus Poker Deluxe ROYAL FLUSH!
Big Bet → $125
Bigger WIN → $100,000! pic.twitter.com/5asylv9gTx
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 9, 2024
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Starting it off in North Las Vegas.
Congrats to our guest on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/vjGAFcFoKF
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 8, 2024
Boulder Station
Celebrating four winners in the southeast valley.
KENO JACKPOT
BET: $3.50
WIN: $16,450.00 pic.twitter.com/n843yemoXg
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 8, 2024
DANCING DRUM JACKPOT
BET: $2.88
WIN: $11,323.42 pic.twitter.com/CP9xekSENk
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 10, 2024
BONUS POKER JACKPOT
BET: $25.00
WIN$20,000.00 pic.twitter.com/HHZaAf2yaW
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 10, 2024
PROSPERITY LINK JACKPOT
BET: $0.88
WIN: $22,311.10 pic.twitter.com/89gLcSEFzD
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 11, 2024
California
Congrats, Diane!
Diane huffed and puffed her way to the GRAND JACKPOT!!!🐺💨 Congratulations!🤑 pic.twitter.com/E9bfDYVWby
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 9, 2024
Cannery
Not just Mighty Ca$h, it’s Mighty Ca$h Ultra.
Celebrating our guest's incredible $10k jackpot win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ChGaGpBmwY
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 10, 2024
Completing the gongs for Dragon Link: Spring Festival.
Jackpot alert! Our guest hit a $11k win, congrats! 🎰💸 pic.twitter.com/yd3lDAVP1r
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 11, 2024
Durango
Solid win after a $2.88 spin.
Congrats to this winner playing Dancing Drums! They hit the $10,731.40 progressive off a $2.88 bet yesterday! pic.twitter.com/JesYA23E4O
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) March 11, 2024
Four Queens
Hurray, Robert!
Congratulations to Robert (on the left) from Colorado for landing a huge $20,021 hand pay on a $5 bet! 💸💰
•#MoneyMonday #lasvegas #fourqueens #jackpot pic.twitter.com/oG6Iaws5uK
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 11, 2024
Gold Coast
Anyone else have Denny’s Moon Over My Hammy come to mind?
Would you be over-the-MOON with this $10,629 HANDPAY? 🌝💰 pic.twitter.com/qoC3ZugKaD
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) March 9, 2024
Main Street Station
A Triple Stars jackpot sets the pace downtown.
Five digit jackpots only, please!!!💰💰 pic.twitter.com/dOgSuyqwOn
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) March 8, 2024
The Orleans
Big Buffalo hunting here.
ALMOST $91K ON BUFFALO 🤯
Scale of 1/10, how loud would you be doing the signature "BUFFAAAALLLOOOOOOO" if you were this lucky winner? 🤑 pic.twitter.com/V3JGJ2HHq0
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) March 10, 2024
Rampart
A local player won a $20,100 jackpot on a Deal Or No Deal slot machine on Sunday.
She played for 20 minutes on a 2-cent denomination, betting $1.20 a hand when she hit the Grand jackpot.
Sam’s Town
Finish with a flourish with four 3s and a kicker.
Talk about lucky!! 🍀 Check out this sweet $10,000 win! pic.twitter.com/jJT6sALtjn
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 11, 2024
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.