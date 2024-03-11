$103K table game jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino

The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots won at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

A visitor from Arizona caught a hearts royal flush on Let It Ride, winning $103,981.47 on Friday, March 8, 2024, at the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A visitor from Arizona found a fortune on the tables downtown.

The player, who wished to remain anonymous, caught a hearts royal flush on Let It Ride, winning $103,981.47 on Friday at the Fremont, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

This win follows another $130,000 Let It Ride jackpot a month ago at Fremont’s sister downtown property, the California.

Big bet pays off at Green Valley Ranch

One player took advantage of the new high-limit slot room with a $100,000 win on video poker.

❤️ All hearts in the new High Limit Slot Room ❤️ Bonus Poker Deluxe ROYAL FLUSH!

Big Bet → $125

Bigger WIN → $100,000! pic.twitter.com/5asylv9gTx — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 9, 2024

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Starting it off in North Las Vegas.

Congrats to our guest on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/vjGAFcFoKF — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 8, 2024

Boulder Station

Celebrating four winners in the southeast valley.

DANCING DRUM JACKPOT

BET: $2.88

WIN: $11,323.42 pic.twitter.com/CP9xekSENk — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 10, 2024

BONUS POKER JACKPOT

BET: $25.00

WIN$20,000.00 pic.twitter.com/HHZaAf2yaW — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 10, 2024

PROSPERITY LINK JACKPOT

BET: $0.88

WIN: $22,311.10 pic.twitter.com/89gLcSEFzD — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 11, 2024

California

Congrats, Diane!

Diane huffed and puffed her way to the GRAND JACKPOT!!!🐺💨 Congratulations!🤑 pic.twitter.com/E9bfDYVWby — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 9, 2024

Cannery

Not just Mighty Ca$h, it’s Mighty Ca$h Ultra.

Celebrating our guest's incredible $10k jackpot win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ChGaGpBmwY — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 10, 2024

Completing the gongs for Dragon Link: Spring Festival.

Jackpot alert! Our guest hit a $11k win, congrats! 🎰💸 pic.twitter.com/yd3lDAVP1r — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 11, 2024

Durango

Solid win after a $2.88 spin.

Congrats to this winner playing Dancing Drums! They hit the $10,731.40 progressive off a $2.88 bet yesterday! pic.twitter.com/JesYA23E4O — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) March 11, 2024

Four Queens

Hurray, Robert!

Congratulations to Robert (on the left) from Colorado for landing a huge $20,021 hand pay on a $5 bet! 💸💰

•#MoneyMonday #lasvegas #fourqueens #jackpot pic.twitter.com/oG6Iaws5uK — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 11, 2024

Gold Coast

Anyone else have Denny’s Moon Over My Hammy come to mind?

Would you be over-the-MOON with this $10,629 HANDPAY? 🌝💰 pic.twitter.com/qoC3ZugKaD — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) March 9, 2024

Main Street Station

A Triple Stars jackpot sets the pace downtown.

Five digit jackpots only, please!!!💰💰 pic.twitter.com/dOgSuyqwOn — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) March 8, 2024

The Orleans

Big Buffalo hunting here.

ALMOST $91K ON BUFFALO 🤯 Scale of 1/10, how loud would you be doing the signature "BUFFAAAALLLOOOOOOO" if you were this lucky winner? 🤑 pic.twitter.com/V3JGJ2HHq0 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) March 10, 2024

Rampart

A local player won a $20,100 jackpot on a Deal Or No Deal slot machine on Sunday.

She played for 20 minutes on a 2-cent denomination, betting $1.20 a hand when she hit the Grand jackpot.

Sam’s Town

Finish with a flourish with four 3s and a kicker.

Talk about lucky!! 🍀 Check out this sweet $10,000 win! pic.twitter.com/jJT6sALtjn — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 11, 2024

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.