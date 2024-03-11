67°F
Casinos & Gaming

$103K table game jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2024 - 11:18 am
 
A visitor from Arizona caught a hearts royal flush on Let It Ride, winning $103,981.47 on Friday, March 8, 2024, at the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A visitor from Arizona found a fortune on the tables downtown.

The player, who wished to remain anonymous, caught a hearts royal flush on Let It Ride, winning $103,981.47 on Friday at the Fremont, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

This win follows another $130,000 Let It Ride jackpot a month ago at Fremont’s sister downtown property, the California.

Big bet pays off at Green Valley Ranch

One player took advantage of the new high-limit slot room with a $100,000 win on video poker.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Starting it off in North Las Vegas.

Boulder Station

Celebrating four winners in the southeast valley.

California

Congrats, Diane!

Cannery

Not just Mighty Ca$h, it’s Mighty Ca$h Ultra.

Completing the gongs for Dragon Link: Spring Festival.

Durango

Solid win after a $2.88 spin.

Four Queens

Hurray, Robert!

Gold Coast

Anyone else have Denny’s Moon Over My Hammy come to mind?

Main Street Station

A Triple Stars jackpot sets the pace downtown.

The Orleans

Big Buffalo hunting here.

Rampart

A local player won a $20,100 jackpot on a Deal Or No Deal slot machine on Sunday.

She played for 20 minutes on a 2-cent denomination, betting $1.20 a hand when she hit the Grand jackpot.

Sam’s Town

Finish with a flourish with four 3s and a kicker.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

