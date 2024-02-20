Henderson casino opens new high-limit slots room

The newly renovated lounge, which includes more than 100 games, is a part of a property-wide transformation at the Station Casinos property.

A newly renovated high-limit slot room at Green Valley Ranch hotel-casino has opened.

The new high-limit room includes 127 games, a bar with 14 bartop machines and a dedicated cage, all with a “bright airy vibe,” according to Station Casinos, parent company of the property.

The Henderson locals casino’s upgraded slot room complements the upgraded high-limit table games room that opened in November. That renovation brought 10 tables that include single zero roulette, double deck blackjack, six deck S17 shoe and midi baccarat.

“We are thrilled to unveil two new elegant high-gaming experiences for both Henderson and the Las Vegas valley,” General Manager Ken Janssen said in a news release. “These new offerings are just two of many new exciting amenities coming to Green Valley Ranch this year.”

The lounge renovations are part of a “property-wide transformation” announced in 2023. The new Polaris Bar, a circular bar at the center of the property, opened last fall, and the furniture and other amenities were upgraded around the property’s pool deck, the Backyard.

Two restaurants from Bromberg Bros. Blue Ribbon Restaurants are also expected to open this spring: Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar and Grill and Ortikia Mediterranean Grill.

