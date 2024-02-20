58°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Henderson casino opens new high-limit slots room

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2024 - 1:22 pm
 
Station Casinos says its newly renovated high-limit slot room at Green Valley Ranch hotel-casin ...
Station Casinos says its newly renovated high-limit slot room at Green Valley Ranch hotel-casino has 127 games, a bar with 14 bartop machines and a dedicated cage all with a “bright airy vibe." (Jeff Green)
Station Casinos says it newly renovated high-limit slot room at Green Valley Ranch hotel-casino ...
Station Casinos says it newly renovated high-limit slot room at Green Valley Ranch hotel-casino in Henderson has 127 games, a bar with 14 bartop machines and a dedicated cage all with a “bright airy vibe." (Jeff Green)
Green Valley Ranch's new high-limit slot lounge includes 14 bartop games. (Jeff Green)
Green Valley Ranch's new high-limit slot lounge includes 14 bartop games. (Jeff Green)

A newly renovated high-limit slot room at Green Valley Ranch hotel-casino has opened.

The new high-limit room includes 127 games, a bar with 14 bartop machines and a dedicated cage, all with a “bright airy vibe,” according to Station Casinos, parent company of the property.

The Henderson locals casino’s upgraded slot room complements the upgraded high-limit table games room that opened in November. That renovation brought 10 tables that include single zero roulette, double deck blackjack, six deck S17 shoe and midi baccarat.

“We are thrilled to unveil two new elegant high-gaming experiences for both Henderson and the Las Vegas valley,” General Manager Ken Janssen said in a news release. “These new offerings are just two of many new exciting amenities coming to Green Valley Ranch this year.”

The lounge renovations are part of a “property-wide transformation” announced in 2023. The new Polaris Bar, a circular bar at the center of the property, opened last fall, and the furniture and other amenities were upgraded around the property’s pool deck, the Backyard.

Two restaurants from Bromberg Bros. Blue Ribbon Restaurants are also expected to open this spring: Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar and Grill and Ortikia Mediterranean Grill.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
1
SAUNDERS: Special counsel charges Hunter Biden — and his informant
SAUNDERS: Special counsel charges Hunter Biden — and his informant
2
CARTOONS: Biden’s new campaign slogan is a doozy
CARTOONS: Biden’s new campaign slogan is a doozy
3
EDITORIAL: Egyptian diplomat says the obvious about Hamas out loud
EDITORIAL: Egyptian diplomat says the obvious about Hamas out loud
4
Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas
Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas
5
Where are the most expensive, cheapest homes in the Las Vegas Valley?
Where are the most expensive, cheapest homes in the Las Vegas Valley?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
Another Strip property raises resort fees
Another Strip property raises resort fees
What are Las Vegas resort fees?
What are Las Vegas resort fees?
Motorcycle rental business could come to Fremont Street
Motorcycle rental business could come to Fremont Street
What’s happening with shuttered Eastside Cannery hotel-casino?
What’s happening with shuttered Eastside Cannery hotel-casino?