Green Valley Ranch plans ‘transformation’ with new restaurants, high-limit rooms

Jamie Clark, corporate mixologist, demonstrates poses at the Polaris Bar, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson. Green Valley Ranch kicks off its renovations with the Friday opening of Polaris Bar, a circular hub at the center of the property with 20 bartop gaming machines and craft cocktails.(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Roland Chavasse of London relaxes on a daybed in the Backyard of Green Valley Ranch Resort, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Henderson. Green Valley Ranch upgraded the furniture, fixtures and equipment at its pool deck, the Backyard, during the off-season.(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Cabana hostesses Hina Verry and Natasha Guzman pose for a photo around the pool deck of Green Valley Ranch Resort, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Henderson. Green Valley Ranch upgraded the furniture, fixtures and equipment at its pool deck, the Backyard, during the off-season.(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Daybeds are seen at the pool side of Green Valley Ranch Resort, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Henderson. Green Valley Ranch upgraded the furniture, fixtures and equipment at its pool deck, the Backyard, during the off-season.(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sandbar is seen at the pool side of Green Valley Ranch Resort, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Henderson. Green Valley Ranch upgraded the furniture, fixtures and equipment at its pool deck, the Backyard, during the off-season.(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A rendering of the exterior of the high limit slot room planned at Green Valley Ranch Resort. The addition is part of a new round of renovations at the Station Casinos property in Henderson. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)

A rendering of the bar within the high limit slot room planned at Green Valley Ranch Resort. The addition is part of a new round of renovations at the Station Casinos property in Henderson. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)

A rendering of the high limit table games room planned at Green Valley Ranch Resort. The addition is part of a new round of renovations at the Station Casinos property in Henderson. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)

A rendering of the exterior of Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar and Grill at Green Valley Ranch Resort. The addition is part of a new round of renovations at the Station Casinos property in Henderson. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)

Green Valley Ranch Resort will transform its buffet area into several new food and drink options and upgraded high limit rooms as part of a “property-wide transformation,” officials with the Henderson resort announced Friday.

The Station Casinos property on Paseo Verde Parkway kicked off its renovations with the Friday opening of Polaris Bar, a circular hub at the center of the property with 20 bartop gaming machines and craft cocktails.

The resort will also add two restaurants from Bromberg Bros. Blue Ribbon Restaurants: a 136-seat Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar and Grill — similar to the restaurant at Red Rock Resort — and a yet-to-be unveiled Mediterranean concept.

Station leaders say the renovations come on the heels of Red Rock’s recent transformation. There, the company replaced the buffet area with Lotus of Siam, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster bar last year.

“We saw the success we had at Red Rock that did a very, very similar project. As I talked to guests here, we got the same feedback,” Ken Janssen, general manager at Green Valley Ranch, said. “They talk positively about some of the things they did there. To do that here in their backyard, Henderson, just makes a lot of sense for them.”

Other renovation projects involved in the transformation include two new high limit rooms. A table games room will feature 10 games, including single zero roulette, double deck blackjack, six deck S17 shoe and midi baccarat, and a private cage. And the high-limit slots room will have about 125 machines, plus bartop games and a dedicated bar.

Green Valley Ranch also upgraded the furniture, fixtures and equipment at its pool deck, the Backyard, during the off-season.

The company declined to specify how much the renovations will cost. Station expects to spend between $70 million and $90 million on maintenance capital investments across its portfolio this year, executives said in May during parent company Red Rock Resorts’ first-quarter earnings call with investors.

Janssen describes the aesthetic changes as luxury, “but not to the point where it feels pretentious.” The goal is to bring a premium casino product to the east side of the valley.

“I think we’re servicing some things in the market on this side of town that are just frankly missing,” Janssen said. “It’ll be exciting to bring that to the Henderson community.”

Renovations are expected to finish by early 2024, though some amenities will begin opening to the public by the end of the year.

