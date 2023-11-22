65°F
Casinos & Gaming

New table game lounge for high rollers opens at Station casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2023 - 2:27 pm
 
Green Valley Ranch hotel-casino photographed on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

High rollers can now enjoy a new table games lounge at Henderson’s Green Valley Ranch resort-casino that opened this week.

The new high-limit lounge features 10 table games, including single zero roulette and high-limit blackjack, baccarat, Ultimate Texas Hold’Em and pai gow poker, Station Casinos said. The luxury bar has 10 bartop games and a specialized cocktail menu near the table games. It also has three gaming salons with two-deck and six-deck blackjack and baccarat.

The high-limit slot lounge also has about 125 machines and additional bartop games.

The lounge renovations are part of a “property-wide transformation” announced earlier this year. The new Polaris Bar, a circular bar at the center of the property, has already opened. The furniture and other amenities were upgraded around the property’s pool deck, the Backyard.

The resort will also add two restaurants from Bromberg Bros. Blue Ribbon Restaurants: a 136-seat Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar and Grill — similar to the restaurant at Red Rock Resort — and a yet-to-be unveiled Mediterranean concept. Those are expected to open in early 2024.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

