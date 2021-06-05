77°F
$108K table game jackpot hits on guys’ weekend in Tahoe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2021 - 1:40 pm
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

A guys’ weekend in Lake Tahoe will go a long way for one Caesars Rewards member.

Jerry Coen hit a straight flush on 4 Card Poker for $108,783 Friday night at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Coen said that he and other family members, including his father, make the sojourn to the Stateline resort about six times a year. He added that he wants to pay off his daughter’s house with the winnings.

Recent winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Texas visitor Graciela, playing on the penny Treasure Ball game, landed the bonus round and hit the Supreme Jackpot for $10,407.70.

Casino Royale

A California visitor won $12,447.31 on a Dragon Link machine.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Everett won $14,005 on a Lock It Link slots machine.

The Orleans

A Dancing Drums player connected for a $12,487 jackpot.

Treasure Island

Jay G. celebrates a $25,230 jackpot.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

