$108K table game jackpot hits on guys’ weekend in Tahoe

The win was one of several that recently paid off across the Las Vegas Valley.

A guys’ weekend in Lake Tahoe will go a long way for one Caesars Rewards member.

Jerry Coen hit a straight flush on 4 Card Poker for $108,783 Friday night at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

🥳 Congratulations to Jerry! He hit a straight flush on 4 card poker for a massive #Jackpot win for $108,783! What a great start to the weekend! Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/c3LfAxgKVO — Harveys Tahoe (@harveystahoe) June 5, 2021

Coen said that he and other family members, including his father, make the sojourn to the Stateline resort about six times a year. He added that he wants to pay off his daughter’s house with the winnings.

Recent winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Texas visitor Graciela, playing on the penny Treasure Ball game, landed the bonus round and hit the Supreme Jackpot for $10,407.70.

Cheers to our lucky BIG winner, Graciela from TX. Grace was playing our .01 Treasure Ball game, landed the bonus round and hit the Supreme Jackpot for $10,407.70. Grace and her husband are staying on the strip and mentioned Binion’s is one of their favorite casinos to play at! pic.twitter.com/S9Xs2F9Kbe — Binion's (@BinionsLV) May 26, 2021

Casino Royale

A California visitor won $12,447.31 on a Dragon Link machine.

OH MY WIN 😍 Congrats to Mr. Mariano from California 🤑 oh his $12,447.31 win on 🐲 🔗 Dragon Link! #CasinoRoyaleVIP #LasVegasJackpot pic.twitter.com/KzLFPtMd7F — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) June 5, 2021

Harrah’s Laughlin

Everett won $14,005 on a Lock It Link slots machine.

The Orleans

A Dancing Drums player connected for a $12,487 jackpot.

Dance to the beat of your drums at The Orleans! Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $12,487 jackpot on the Dancing Drums slot.#TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/SknSisOp1Y — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) May 25, 2021

Treasure Island

Jay G. celebrates a $25,230 jackpot.

You can’t help, but be so proud to hit $25,230 like Jay G. did and became our #WinnerWednesday! @TIPlayersClub is the club you want to be a part of! #TIVegasWinner #Vegas #TreasureIsland https://t.co/FaU6k3Zlz0 pic.twitter.com/cPJe88jqX0 — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) May 26, 2021

