$115K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A Las Vegas Valley resident is pleased she went to Green Valley Ranch on Tuesday night.

(Station Casinos)

Jill won $115,615 after drawing a seven-card straight flush on pai gow to win a progressive jackpot worth $115,615, according to a news release. She collected an extra $5,000 for playing the Fortune Bonus side bet.

Recent winners across the Las Vegas Valley:

California

Wendee, a visitor from Hawaii, won $17,075 when she hit the Grand Progressive on Lock it Link.

Wendee from Hawai'i was playing boldly with $5 spins… but it PAID off handsomely to the tune of $17,075 when she hit the Grand Progressive on Lock it Link! 💰 💰 💰 There's nothing like a big win #AtTheCal 🌴 pic.twitter.com/E2sHJN3wJe — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 10, 2022

Casino Royale

Lock it Link also played well on the Strip casino.

Whoaaaa! Now that's a win! 🤑 👀 🎉 That's a $19,473.45 win on Lock it Link! What would you do if you won this jackpot?! #CasinoRoyaleVIP #LasVegasJackpots pic.twitter.com/Qed6IUfitd — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) May 9, 2022

Cannery

A player won a $11,957 jackpot on Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous.

This lucky guest left feeling Happy and Prosperous after taking home this $11,957 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/kcylL0aixC — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 8, 2022

Four Queens

One player hit the Dancing Drums Explosion jackpot for $19,134.22.

Golden Nugget

That’s a big hit on Lightning Link.

Isn't this $54,390 grand? Lightning Link Grand Jackpot reset at $50,000. Congratulations, Ma'am! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/CUbgDn95T8 — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) May 9, 2022

And another quality hit.

Happy Sunday Funday for this lucky player! $10,000 Progressive reset pic.twitter.com/faUDZ3tRED — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) May 8, 2022

Harrah’s

Bert G. looks happy.

Congrats to Bert G. on his $58,317 #jackpot playing the I Love Suits table game in the #HeartofTheStrip. 🤑💜 #ComeOutandPlay Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/PSV4eQOeaX — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) May 9, 2022

Santa Fe Station

One treasure at 5 Treasures.

.88 bet, $16,473 win! Congrats to this Santa Fe guest 🎊 pic.twitter.com/yVWdnjm2jr — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 7, 2022

Wildfire Lake Mead

Huzzah for Carol.

⚡ Congrats Carol! ⚡ She won $13,312.65 at Wildfire Lake Mead betting $25. pic.twitter.com/K50Gb1sS0j — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) May 9, 2022

