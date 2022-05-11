68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

$115K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2022 - 12:29 pm
 
(Station Casinos)
(Station Casinos)

A Las Vegas Valley resident is pleased she went to Green Valley Ranch on Tuesday night.

Jill won $115,615 after drawing a seven-card straight flush on pai gow to win a progressive jackpot worth $115,615, according to a news release. She collected an extra $5,000 for playing the Fortune Bonus side bet.

Recent winners across the Las Vegas Valley:

California

Wendee, a visitor from Hawaii, won $17,075 when she hit the Grand Progressive on Lock it Link.

Casino Royale

Lock it Link also played well on the Strip casino.

Cannery

A player won a $11,957 jackpot on Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous.

Four Queens

One player hit the Dancing Drums Explosion jackpot for $19,134.22.

Golden Nugget

That’s a big hit on Lightning Link.

And another quality hit.

Harrah’s

Bert G. looks happy.

Santa Fe Station

One treasure at 5 Treasures.

Wildfire Lake Mead

Huzzah for Carol.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Developer turning shuttered golf course into 1,600-home housing project
Developer turning shuttered golf course into 1,600-home housing project
2
Man who followed children in Las Vegas beaten with a pipe, police say
Man who followed children in Las Vegas beaten with a pipe, police say
3
Which Raiders games will be scheduled for prime time?
Which Raiders games will be scheduled for prime time?
4
Driver drank, smoked pot prior to fatal I-15 crash, report says
Driver drank, smoked pot prior to fatal I-15 crash, report says
5
Station Casinos posts point spreads on all 17 Raiders’ games
Station Casinos posts point spreads on all 17 Raiders’ games
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST