$115K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
A Las Vegas Valley resident is pleased she went to Green Valley Ranch on Tuesday night.
Jill won $115,615 after drawing a seven-card straight flush on pai gow to win a progressive jackpot worth $115,615, according to a news release. She collected an extra $5,000 for playing the Fortune Bonus side bet.
Recent winners across the Las Vegas Valley:
California
Wendee, a visitor from Hawaii, won $17,075 when she hit the Grand Progressive on Lock it Link.
Casino Royale
Lock it Link also played well on the Strip casino.
Cannery
A player won a $11,957 jackpot on Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous.
Four Queens
One player hit the Dancing Drums Explosion jackpot for $19,134.22.
Golden Nugget
That’s a big hit on Lightning Link.
And another quality hit.
Happy Sunday Funday for this lucky player!
Harrah’s
Bert G. looks happy.
Santa Fe Station
One treasure at 5 Treasures.
.88 bet, $16,473 win!
Wildfire Lake Mead
Huzzah for Carol.
