52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$119K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2023 - 11:12 am
 
A video slots player won $119,000 on a Dragon Link machine Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Caesars Pa ...
A video slots player won $119,000 on a Dragon Link machine Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A video slots player deploying $1,000 spins won $119,000 on a Dragon Link machine at Caesars Palace.

The jackpot was won on Jan. 15, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Need an umbrella.

Cannery

A game aptly named.

Four Queens

Way to go, Portia!

Gold Coast

Dragon Cash sets the pace with a $55,814 hit.

Santa Fe Station

When eight is great.

Sunset Station

$25 bets=big wins.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Not just eggs: 7 other grocery items that rose in price the most in December
Not just eggs: 7 other grocery items that rose in price the most in December
2
Ex-judge who resigned after ethics probe dies by suicide
Ex-judge who resigned after ethics probe dies by suicide
3
CARTOONS: Of course, you can trust the elites at the World Economic Forum
CARTOONS: Of course, you can trust the elites at the World Economic Forum
4
2 days of wind will be stronger outside of the Las Vegas Valley
2 days of wind will be stronger outside of the Las Vegas Valley
5
The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas
The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$500 spin turns into $200K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
$500 spin turns into $200K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Triple play: Trio of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos
Triple play: Trio of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos
Major jackpots pay out at casinos on, off Las Vegas Strip
Major jackpots pay out at casinos on, off Las Vegas Strip
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$125K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$125K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino