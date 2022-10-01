$128K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

The win was one of several recent jackpots collected across the valley.

(South Point via Twitter)

A Las Vegas player won at least $128,000 on a progressive jackpot Saturday after hitting a straight flush on Pai Gow Poker at South Point, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

A lucky Vegas local just hit our Pai Gow Progressive JACKPOT for $128K!🤑 pic.twitter.com/MdNAa4R34A — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) October 1, 2022

The hand was a six through queen of hearts, using the joker as the 10 of hearts. In pai gow poker, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A pair of recent wins at the Fremont Street Experience fave.

Boulder Station

Took $8.80, but worth it.

WINNER WINNER, JACKPOT DINNER 🎰🤩

Bet ➡️ $8.80

Win ➡️ $11,315.58 pic.twitter.com/gE1mpXZFUT — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 29, 2022

Downtown Grand

Donnie finishes off September in style.

Gold Coast

Enjoy these victories at the off-Strip casino.

Congratulations to these lucky winners on their recent jackpot wins here at Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/nLJbs6SXNL — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) September 30, 2022

Oyo

Congrats to Ronel D.

Jackpot wins are the best part about #LivingTheGoodLife! Congrats to Ronel D. for winning the $13,482.77 on Cash Falls! pic.twitter.com/lG8xQP6uwy — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) September 29, 2022

Sam’s Town

Tail. Very Tall.

Check out this wondrous win!! Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $15,095.45 jackpot on this Wonder 4 Tall Fortunes. pic.twitter.com/8Toisygsdy — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 30, 2022

Suncoast

Big video keno score.

Keno is on 🔥! Congratulations to the winner of this $19,040 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/qREoKaXRr0 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 29, 2022

