$128K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
The win was one of several recent jackpots collected across the valley.
A Las Vegas player won at least $128,000 on a progressive jackpot Saturday after hitting a straight flush on Pai Gow Poker at South Point, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
A lucky Vegas local just hit our Pai Gow Progressive JACKPOT for $128K!🤑 pic.twitter.com/MdNAa4R34A
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) October 1, 2022
The hand was a six through queen of hearts, using the joker as the 10 of hearts. In pai gow poker, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.
No other information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
A pair of recent wins at the Fremont Street Experience fave.
💲 CHA-CHING 💲
The jackpots just keep on rolling in! The winning never stops, come on in to Binion's to see if you're next. #binions #fremontstreet #binionslv #lasvegas #dtlv #downtownlasvegas #lasvegascasino pic.twitter.com/Jg5hmKtHql
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) September 29, 2022
Boulder Station
Took $8.80, but worth it.
WINNER WINNER, JACKPOT DINNER 🎰🤩
Bet ➡️ $8.80
Win ➡️ $11,315.58 pic.twitter.com/gE1mpXZFUT
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 29, 2022
Downtown Grand
Donnie finishes off September in style.
What a way to kick off a weekend! Congratulations Donnie!#jackpot #downtownlasvegas #downtowngrand #winning pic.twitter.com/Lp93XcHBQz
— Downtown Grand (@Downtown_Grand) October 1, 2022
Gold Coast
Enjoy these victories at the off-Strip casino.
Congratulations to these lucky winners on their recent jackpot wins here at Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/nLJbs6SXNL
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) September 30, 2022
Oyo
Congrats to Ronel D.
Jackpot wins are the best part about #LivingTheGoodLife! Congrats to Ronel D. for winning the $13,482.77 on Cash Falls! pic.twitter.com/lG8xQP6uwy
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) September 29, 2022
Sam’s Town
Tail. Very Tall.
Check out this wondrous win!! Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $15,095.45 jackpot on this Wonder 4 Tall Fortunes. pic.twitter.com/8Toisygsdy
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 30, 2022
Suncoast
Big video keno score.
Keno is on 🔥! Congratulations to the winner of this $19,040 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/qREoKaXRr0
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 29, 2022
