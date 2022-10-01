94°F
jeff_german
$128K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2022 - 3:19 pm
 
(South Point via Twitter)
(South Point via Twitter)

A Las Vegas player won at least $128,000 on a progressive jackpot Saturday after hitting a straight flush on Pai Gow Poker at South Point, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

The hand was a six through queen of hearts, using the joker as the 10 of hearts. In pai gow poker, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A pair of recent wins at the Fremont Street Experience fave.

Boulder Station

Took $8.80, but worth it.

Downtown Grand

Donnie finishes off September in style.

Gold Coast

Enjoy these victories at the off-Strip casino.

Oyo

Congrats to Ronel D.

Sam’s Town

Tail. Very Tall.

Suncoast

Big video keno score.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

