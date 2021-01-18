$132K among 2 royal flush jackpots at Red Rock Casino

The lucky bettors each hit sequential royal flushes within hours of one another Friday.

A pair of local players enjoyed the proper order of their video poker royal flush hits.

The lucky bettors each hit sequential royal flushes on the Reversible Royals Video Poker Game within hours of one another Friday at Red Rock Casino, according to a Station Casinos release.

The first guest hit a reversible sequential royal around 5:30 p.m. to win $27,101 with a $1.25 bet. Around 9:30 p.m., the second sequential royal lined up to win $132,395 on a $1.25 bet.

Both guests asked to remain anonymous.

Winners across Southern Nevada

Harrah’s Laughlin

Jerry hit for $78,180 on the Ultimate Texas Hold’em table game.

Four Queens

This player passed go and collected $10,000 on a Monopoly slots game.

Lyn, a visitor from Texas, won the Dragon Link Grand Progressive jackpot for $16,583.72.

Congratulations to Lyn from Texas who caught the Grand progressive on the penny dragon link game by @aristocratslots. Lyn won the top prize of $16,583.72!!!#4queens #4queenslv #dtlv #fremontst pic.twitter.com/aHrL2prtR4 — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) January 18, 2021

The Orleans

A Dollar Storm player hit for $13,938.

Your daily forecast update shows there was a Dollar Storm in our casino last night. 💵🌩️ Luckily a guest made it out of the storm and $13,938 richer! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/goUp1FnV1b — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) January 16, 2021

