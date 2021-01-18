69°F
Casinos & Gaming

$132K among 2 royal flush jackpots at Red Rock Casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2021 - 1:07 pm
 
(Station Casinos)
(Station Casinos)

A pair of local players enjoyed the proper order of their video poker royal flush hits.

The lucky bettors each hit sequential royal flushes on the Reversible Royals Video Poker Game within hours of one another Friday at Red Rock Casino, according to a Station Casinos release.

The first guest hit a reversible sequential royal around 5:30 p.m. to win $27,101 with a $1.25 bet. Around 9:30 p.m., the second sequential royal lined up to win $132,395 on a $1.25 bet.

Both guests asked to remain anonymous.

Winners across Southern Nevada

Harrah’s Laughlin

Jerry hit for $78,180 on the Ultimate Texas Hold’em table game.

Four Queens

This player passed go and collected $10,000 on a Monopoly slots game.

Lyn, a visitor from Texas, won the Dragon Link Grand Progressive jackpot for $16,583.72.

The Orleans

A Dollar Storm player hit for $13,938.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

