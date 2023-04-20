$138K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

The win by a Las Vegas resident was one of several recent jackpots at casinos in the Las Vegas Valley.

Playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker, a Las Vegas resident hit a straight flush Sunday, April 16, 2023, to win a $138,062.69 jackpot at Suncoast in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A Las Vegas resident is happy with his weekend stop.

Playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker at Suncoast, the player hit a straight flush Sunday to win a $138,062.69 jackpot, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The winning hand was an ace thru six of hearts with a joker. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

On this machine, 88 cents goes a long way.

88 FORTUNES MONEY JACKPOT!!

BET ➡️ .88 cents

WON ➡️ $ 12,620.41 pic.twitter.com/BFTkJTGHWW — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 19, 2023

Gold Coast

Huff n’ Puff leads the way for these winners.

Jackpots Unlocked! 💰 Congratulations to these lucky winners who won big during their recent trips to Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/rjybA8mEHa — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) April 19, 2023

Palace Station

Nice hit on Super Dragon.

SUPER DRAGON JACKPOT 🐉

BET ➡️ .50 cents

WON ➡️ $10,345.07 pic.twitter.com/QXExh3MNHm — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 18, 2023

Treasure Island

Way to go, Kenneth!

Kenneth K just hit the jackpot of $32,784 on our Abundant Fortune machine – congratulations! We're thrilled to share in your good fortune. #WinnerWednesday 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/nqlLVxn5BL — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) April 19, 2023

