$138K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
The win by a Las Vegas resident was one of several recent jackpots at casinos in the Las Vegas Valley.
A Las Vegas resident is happy with his weekend stop.
Playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker at Suncoast, the player hit a straight flush Sunday to win a $138,062.69 jackpot, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
The winning hand was an ace thru six of hearts with a joker. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
On this machine, 88 cents goes a long way.
88 FORTUNES MONEY JACKPOT!!
BET ➡️ .88 cents
WON ➡️ $ 12,620.41 pic.twitter.com/BFTkJTGHWW
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 19, 2023
Gold Coast
Huff n’ Puff leads the way for these winners.
Jackpots Unlocked! 💰
Congratulations to these lucky winners who won big during their recent trips to Gold Coast! pic.twitter.com/rjybA8mEHa
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) April 19, 2023
Palace Station
Nice hit on Super Dragon.
SUPER DRAGON JACKPOT 🐉
BET ➡️ .50 cents
WON ➡️ $10,345.07 pic.twitter.com/QXExh3MNHm
— Palace Station (@palacestation) April 18, 2023
Treasure Island
Way to go, Kenneth!
Kenneth K just hit the jackpot of $32,784 on our Abundant Fortune machine – congratulations! We're thrilled to share in your good fortune. #WinnerWednesday
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/nqlLVxn5BL
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) April 19, 2023
