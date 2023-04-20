67°F
Casinos & Gaming

$138K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2023 - 10:36 am
 
Playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker, a Las Vegas resident hit a straight flush Sunday, April 16, 2023 ...
Playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker, a Las Vegas resident hit a straight flush Sunday, April 16, 2023, to win a $138,062.69 jackpot at Suncoast in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A Las Vegas resident is happy with his weekend stop.

Playing Fortune Pai Gow Poker at Suncoast, the player hit a straight flush Sunday to win a $138,062.69 jackpot, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The winning hand was an ace thru six of hearts with a joker. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

On this machine, 88 cents goes a long way.

Gold Coast

Huff n’ Puff leads the way for these winners.

Palace Station

Nice hit on Super Dragon.

Treasure Island

Way to go, Kenneth!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

