$150K progressive jackpot hits for local player

The $10 bet on the Dollar Storm slot machine triggered the Super Grand progressive jackpot.

The Orleans. (Boyd Gaming)

How does one go from “the Bayou” to the Islands in relatively quick time? Hitting a six-figure jackpot certainly helps.

Richard, a local and longtime patron of The Orleans, won $150,403 on New Year’s Eve, according to a Boyd Gaming news release.

The $10 bet on the Dollar Storm slot machine triggered the Super Grand progressive jackpot at 4:30 p.m.

He said he plans on using his jackpot winnings to take a trip to Hawaii.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The jack of hearts completed the royal flush on the Double Double Bonus Poker machine for a Progressive Jackpot of $13,844.

The Jack of Hearts joined the family in this Heart filled reunion. It's a Royal Flush on Double Double Bonus Poker for a Progressive Jackpot of $13,844! pic.twitter.com/A3yHt6a2Yd — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 5, 2021

Binion’s

Yossi, a Washington state resident, is heading home with a $29,287.86 jackpot from the Money Storm Bonus Progressive.

Congratulations to Yossi of Washington! He's headed home with a $29,287.86 jackpot from our Money Storm Bonus Progressive. He'd been playing about 5 minutes before hitting a sweet payout to put a smile (under that mask) on his face.#binions #binionslv #dtlv #fremontst #jackpot pic.twitter.com/SpJzqklylv — Binion's (@BinionsLV) December 29, 2020

Dragon Link’s gongs filled the screen, good for $17,600.94 for a local player.

California

Juliette won $27,307.07 on Triple Strike Diamonds.

3 Triple Strike Diamonds was the winning combination for Juliette to take home this whopping $27,307.07 payout! pic.twitter.com/ThL2vYYbqJ — California Casino (@thecalcasino) December 31, 2020

Cannery

Josefina also benefited from Dragon Link, winning a $11,417 jackpot.

Josefina celebrated #MoneyMonday at Cannery, winning a $11,417 jackpot on Dragon Link. What are you doing on this #MoneyMonday? pic.twitter.com/YfK5CBqhFi — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 5, 2021

Four Queens

Adriana, a visitor from California, won $14,818.08.

Fremont

A slots player turned a $2.64 bet into a $10,871.19 payout on Abundant Fortune.

This lucky guest who wished to remain anonymous turned her $2.64 bet into a $10,871.19 payout, hitting the Abundant Fortune Grand Jackpot! pic.twitter.com/ieUTeIBcc1 — Fremont Casino (@fremont) December 30, 2020

Harrah’s Laughlin

Julie won $37,506 on Fortune Totems.

The Orleans

A player hit for $10,025 on a five-hand video poker machine.

Oyo Las Vegas

Dancing Drums gave one player a $13,890.04 jackpot.

Turns out 13 IS a lucky number after all. Congrats to one of our guests who hit a $13,890.04 jackpot on our Dancing Drums machine last night!#OYOLasVegas #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/pzJ4J7O2bW — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) December 22, 2020

The Strat

A slots player hit for $24,721.

Congratulations to this lucky winner, who walked away with $24,721! What would you do with a jackpot win like this? 💰 pic.twitter.com/PFpwrxiQbG — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) January 5, 2021

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.