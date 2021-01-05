62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Casinos & Gaming

$150K progressive jackpot hits for local player

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2021 - 12:09 pm
 
The Orleans. (Boyd Gaming)
The Orleans. (Boyd Gaming)

How does one go from “the Bayou” to the Islands in relatively quick time? Hitting a six-figure jackpot certainly helps.

Richard, a local and longtime patron of The Orleans, won $150,403 on New Year’s Eve, according to a Boyd Gaming news release.

The $10 bet on the Dollar Storm slot machine triggered the Super Grand progressive jackpot at 4:30 p.m.

He said he plans on using his jackpot winnings to take a trip to Hawaii.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The jack of hearts completed the royal flush on the Double Double Bonus Poker machine for a Progressive Jackpot of $13,844.

Binion’s

Yossi, a Washington state resident, is heading home with a $29,287.86 jackpot from the Money Storm Bonus Progressive.

Dragon Link’s gongs filled the screen, good for $17,600.94 for a local player.

California

Juliette won $27,307.07 on Triple Strike Diamonds.

Cannery

Josefina also benefited from Dragon Link, winning a $11,417 jackpot.

Four Queens

Adriana, a visitor from California, won $14,818.08.

Fremont

A slots player turned a $2.64 bet into a $10,871.19 payout on Abundant Fortune.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Julie won $37,506 on Fortune Totems.

The Orleans

A player hit for $10,025 on a five-hand video poker machine.

Oyo Las Vegas

Dancing Drums gave one player a $13,890.04 jackpot.

The Strat

A slots player hit for $24,721.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Luxury resort sets ground breaking at old Clarion site
Luxury resort sets ground breaking at old Clarion site
2
LETTER: Fremont Street celebration was a bad idea
LETTER: Fremont Street celebration was a bad idea
3
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
4
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs arrested in suspected DUI crash
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs arrested in suspected DUI crash
5
Capriotti’s acquires chicken wing chain
Capriotti’s acquires chicken wing chain
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST