$150K progressive jackpot hits for local player
The $10 bet on the Dollar Storm slot machine triggered the Super Grand progressive jackpot.
How does one go from “the Bayou” to the Islands in relatively quick time? Hitting a six-figure jackpot certainly helps.
Richard, a local and longtime patron of The Orleans, won $150,403 on New Year’s Eve, according to a Boyd Gaming news release.
The $10 bet on the Dollar Storm slot machine triggered the Super Grand progressive jackpot at 4:30 p.m.
He said he plans on using his jackpot winnings to take a trip to Hawaii.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
The jack of hearts completed the royal flush on the Double Double Bonus Poker machine for a Progressive Jackpot of $13,844.
The Jack of Hearts joined the family in this Heart filled reunion. It's a Royal Flush on Double Double Bonus Poker for a Progressive Jackpot of $13,844! pic.twitter.com/A3yHt6a2Yd
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 5, 2021
Binion’s
Yossi, a Washington state resident, is heading home with a $29,287.86 jackpot from the Money Storm Bonus Progressive.
Congratulations to Yossi of Washington! He's headed home with a $29,287.86 jackpot from our Money Storm Bonus Progressive. He'd been playing about 5 minutes before hitting a sweet payout to put a smile (under that mask) on his face.#binions #binionslv #dtlv #fremontst #jackpot pic.twitter.com/SpJzqklylv
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) December 29, 2020
Dragon Link’s gongs filled the screen, good for $17,600.94 for a local player.
We have a big time #luckylocal !! She was playing #DragonLink & landed a incredibly cool $17,600.94 payday!! @aristocratslots#binions #binionslv #dtlv #fremontst #winnerwinner #jackpot pic.twitter.com/gzC2F8xNHU
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) December 28, 2020
California
Juliette won $27,307.07 on Triple Strike Diamonds.
3 Triple Strike Diamonds was the winning combination for Juliette to take home this whopping $27,307.07 payout! pic.twitter.com/ThL2vYYbqJ
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) December 31, 2020
Cannery
Josefina also benefited from Dragon Link, winning a $11,417 jackpot.
Josefina celebrated #MoneyMonday at Cannery, winning a $11,417 jackpot on Dragon Link. What are you doing on this #MoneyMonday? pic.twitter.com/YfK5CBqhFi
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 5, 2021
Four Queens
Adriana, a visitor from California, won $14,818.08.
Congratulations Adriana from California!
Won a jackpot of $14,818.08!#4queens #4queenslv #dtlv pic.twitter.com/xiJZZjcZCh
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) January 5, 2021
Fremont
A slots player turned a $2.64 bet into a $10,871.19 payout on Abundant Fortune.
This lucky guest who wished to remain anonymous turned her $2.64 bet into a $10,871.19 payout, hitting the Abundant Fortune Grand Jackpot! pic.twitter.com/ieUTeIBcc1
— Fremont Casino (@fremont) December 30, 2020
Harrah’s Laughlin
Julie won $37,506 on Fortune Totems.
💰💰💰#WINNER Julie starts 2021 off right!!💰💰💰 $37,506 on Fortune Totems 😁🍾🥂 @HarrahsLaughlin #laughlin #caesarsrewards #caesarsentertainment #harrahslaughlin #happynewyear pic.twitter.com/sVhyCWTXco
— Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) January 2, 2021
The Orleans
A player hit for $10,025 on a five-hand video poker machine.
One lucky @BConnected player turned their visit to the Video Poker machine into a $10,025 payday! Congratulations to the lucky winner! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #VideoPoker #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/JjZaNZcnG3
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) January 2, 2021
Oyo Las Vegas
Dancing Drums gave one player a $13,890.04 jackpot.
Turns out 13 IS a lucky number after all. Congrats to one of our guests who hit a $13,890.04 jackpot on our Dancing Drums machine last night!#OYOLasVegas #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/pzJ4J7O2bW
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) December 22, 2020
The Strat
A slots player hit for $24,721.
Congratulations to this lucky winner, who walked away with $24,721! What would you do with a jackpot win like this? 💰 pic.twitter.com/PFpwrxiQbG
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) January 5, 2021
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.