$163K win connects on table game hand in Las Vegas Valley

(Station Casinos)

No joker, no problem for one pai gow player at Palace Station.

Wisconsin visitor Deborah Brzezinski hit a 7-card straight flush without a joker progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker, winning a total of $163,775.

The straight flush hit at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

The winning hand earned Brzezinski $144,727; a Fortune Bonus side bet added $19,048, accounting for her $163,775 winnings.

