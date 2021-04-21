79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

$163K win connects on table game hand in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2021 - 3:59 pm
 
(Station Casinos)
(Station Casinos)

No joker, no problem for one pai gow player at Palace Station.

Wisconsin visitor Deborah Brzezinski hit a 7-card straight flush without a joker progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker, winning a total of $163,775.

The straight flush hit at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

The winning hand earned Brzezinski $144,727; a Fortune Bonus side bet added $19,048, accounting for her $163,775 winnings.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ Mark Davis defends tweet about Derek Chauvin verdict
Raiders’ Mark Davis defends tweet about Derek Chauvin verdict
2
Having difficulty finding gas in Las Vegas? You’re not alone
Having difficulty finding gas in Las Vegas? You’re not alone
3
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
4
Resorts World Las Vegas announces opening date
Resorts World Las Vegas announces opening date
5
Retail center on north end of Strip up for sale
Retail center on north end of Strip up for sale
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST