$175K video poker jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
A video poker player kept things in order to cash in on a major jackpot.
A video poker player kept things in order to cash in on a major jackpot.
Playing $10 a hand, the player hit a sequential royal flush Monday at Sam’s Town, good for $175,000, according to a casino spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Cleaning up in North Las Vegas.
This guest followed the light and won $10k!
Congrats on the jackpot 🎉 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CyQdMTG5aA
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) February 16, 2024
Big congratulations to our amazing guest on winning $12k! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/0JfYgdvLpF
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) February 20, 2024
Boulder Station
Plenty of winning along Boulder Highway.
BANK BUSTER JACKPOT
BET: $1.60
WIN: $19,600.00 pic.twitter.com/RQfTiARjgn
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 16, 2024
POKER SELECT JACKPOT
BET: $25.00
WIN: $20,000.00 pic.twitter.com/7xGYTsuV3X
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 19, 2024
DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT
BET: $8.80
WIN: $19,388.96 pic.twitter.com/PuGTP31ETy
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 13, 2024
JADE & PURPLE JACKPOT
BET: $44.80
WIN: $12,919.01 pic.twitter.com/c5qby4VFXE
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 14, 2024
DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT
BET: $25.00
WIN: $20,000.00 pic.twitter.com/ZV9kDiW95z
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 15, 2024
Fremont
Having fun during the Big Game.
Congratulations to this lucky guest who hit the GRAND JACKPOT on Big Game day!!! 🎉🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/PWn2Vz8BI6
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) February 16, 2024
Palms
Huge win on video poker.
triple the excitement, double the fun with these jackpot vibes. 🎉💰
HUGE 👏 congrats.
play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/LeR8YPAXeB
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) February 14, 2024
Sam’s Town
Congrats, Nancy!
Throwback to last Thursday when Nancy S. from Wisconsin hit it big at Sam’s Town Bingo! She won the Double Daub Jackpot progressive for $40,055! Way to go Nancy! pic.twitter.com/uwVY7VsCLn
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 15, 2024
Sunset Station
Racking up the jackpots in Henderson.
♠️ 👑 DOUBLE DBL BONUS POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♠️
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush in spades & winning $20,000 with a $25 bet 💸😉👍💸 pic.twitter.com/ZcdExtBjjJ
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) February 14, 2024
♥️ 👑 DEUCES BONUS JACKPOT 👑 ♥️
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush in hearts & winning $20,000 with a $25 bet 👏😝💰 pic.twitter.com/EmscQsgVr2
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) February 14, 2024
♥️ 👑 BONUS POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♥️
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush in hearts & winning $20,000 with a $25 bet 🤗💰💸 pic.twitter.com/WOlTTH4tIx
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) February 14, 2024
♦️ 👑 JOKER POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♦️
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush & winning $23,500 with a $25 bet 🙌🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/W9kFWJzWPi
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) February 16, 2024
💰🐉 DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉💰
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $11,028.13 with a $5 bet 👌👀🆗 pic.twitter.com/R0vu7bK88K
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) February 16, 2024
🐉 🐼 DRAGON LINK / PANDA MAGIC JACKPOT 🐼 🐉
Congrats to a lucky guest for hitting the grand bonus & winning $10,773.67 with a $5 bet 💲😁👍💲 pic.twitter.com/ZOHBNvERWm
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) February 19, 2024
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.