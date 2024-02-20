58°F
Casinos & Gaming

$175K video poker jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2024 - 2:03 pm
 
A player hit a sequential royal flush Monday, Feb, 19, 2024, at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, good ...
A player hit a sequential royal flush Monday, Feb, 19, 2024, at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, good for $175,000. (Sam's Town)

A video poker player kept things in order to cash in on a major jackpot.

Playing $10 a hand, the player hit a sequential royal flush Monday at Sam’s Town, good for $175,000, according to a casino spokesperson.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

