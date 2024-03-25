$192K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
A big bet turned into a big reward for one video poker player.
Playing $100 per spin, the player won $192,000 on an Ultimate X video poker machine at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The winning hands appeared at 7:10 p.m. Friday, the spokesperson said.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Celebrating wins to the north.
Congrats to our guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/XJQaSGzV5r
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 23, 2024
Congrats to our guest on the $12k win! pic.twitter.com/FAbc0O2KFH
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 25, 2024
Boulder Station
Scoring progressive royals in spades.
DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS
Bet: $25
Win: $20,940 pic.twitter.com/xD8j6yy9gP
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 24, 2024
Double Double Bonus Poker
Bet: $25
Win: $20,050 pic.twitter.com/MiymylyMYm
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 24, 2024
California
A quartet of winners are celebrated.
We just can't stop with the jackpots!!! 🤑💰🎰 pic.twitter.com/zAU6h3rnuE
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 23, 2024
Durango
Huge win on a $12 spin.
Lucky guest hit the progressive on a $12 bet to land a $10,737.65 jackpot. pic.twitter.com/vnWBywhXFt
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) March 23, 2024
Four Queens
Congrats, Eddie!
Congratulations to Eddie from California for hitting the grand prize $11,472 on The Monopoly Lunar New Year Link match! 🐲💵#lunarnewyear #fourqueens #moneymonday #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/dQeQZJrQ2w
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 25, 2024
Plaza
Way to go, Anthony!
Congratulations to Anthony on his $10,000 Grand Jackpot win on a $0.50 bet! pic.twitter.com/hKr2lpJ367
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) March 25, 2024
Rampart
Hurray, Sharon!
🎉🃏 We have a winner! Congratulations to Sharon from Colorado for taking home $10,000 in our $25,000 Blackjack Madness Tournament this past weekend! 🎉🃏#winner #blackjack #tournament #bigwin #congratulations #rampartcasino #lasvegas #vegas #tablegames #luckywinner pic.twitter.com/W4fm67irsO
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) March 25, 2024
Sam’s Town
Pretty good return after holding one card.
Would you look at that luck! 👀 pic.twitter.com/XxEuTqtyGA
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 24, 2024
Suncoast
“Put on a happy face.”
🐉 This lucky guest had a Happy & Prosperous visit! 🐲 pic.twitter.com/IEPlo4gc2R
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) March 23, 2024
Another haul on a Dragon machine.
🐲 Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $10,052 Dragon Cash progressive jackpot! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/p2SxAW6ayz
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) March 24, 2024
Sunset Station
Shamrocks are just for March 17 anymore.
🌈🍀 SHAMROCK JACKPOT 🍀🌈
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $11,176.05 with a $1.60 bet 🤑🆗👀 pic.twitter.com/Dvxy9Ms2jE
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 23, 2024
A variety pack of video games turns profitable.
💰 💸 WONDER 4 SPINNING FORTUNES JACKPOT 💸 💰
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the Buffalo bonus & winning $12,906.37 with a $3.80 bet 👏😏🎉 pic.twitter.com/eLuark9x65
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 23, 2024
