$192K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A video poker player won $192,000 on Friday, March 22, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A big bet turned into a big reward for one video poker player.

Playing $100 per spin, the player won $192,000 on an Ultimate X video poker machine at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hands appeared at 7:10 p.m. Friday, the spokesperson said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Celebrating wins to the north.

Congrats to our guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/XJQaSGzV5r — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 23, 2024

Congrats to our guest on the $12k win! pic.twitter.com/FAbc0O2KFH — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 25, 2024

Boulder Station

Scoring progressive royals in spades.

DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS

Bet: $25

Win: $20,940 pic.twitter.com/xD8j6yy9gP — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 24, 2024

Double Double Bonus Poker

Bet: $25

Win: $20,050 pic.twitter.com/MiymylyMYm — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 24, 2024

California

A quartet of winners are celebrated.

We just can't stop with the jackpots!!! 🤑💰🎰 pic.twitter.com/zAU6h3rnuE — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 23, 2024

Durango

Huge win on a $12 spin.

Lucky guest hit the progressive on a $12 bet to land a $10,737.65 jackpot. pic.twitter.com/vnWBywhXFt — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) March 23, 2024

Four Queens

Congrats, Eddie!

Congratulations to Eddie from California for hitting the grand prize $11,472 on The Monopoly Lunar New Year Link match! 🐲💵#lunarnewyear #fourqueens #moneymonday #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/dQeQZJrQ2w — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 25, 2024

Plaza

Way to go, Anthony!

Congratulations to Anthony on his $10,000 Grand Jackpot win on a $0.50 bet! pic.twitter.com/hKr2lpJ367 — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) March 25, 2024

Rampart

Hurray, Sharon!

Sam’s Town

Pretty good return after holding one card.

Would you look at that luck! 👀 pic.twitter.com/XxEuTqtyGA — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 24, 2024

Suncoast

“Put on a happy face.”

🐉 This lucky guest had a Happy & Prosperous visit! 🐲 pic.twitter.com/IEPlo4gc2R — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) March 23, 2024

Another haul on a Dragon machine.

🐲 Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $10,052 Dragon Cash progressive jackpot! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/p2SxAW6ayz — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) March 24, 2024

Sunset Station

Shamrocks are just for March 17 anymore.

🌈🍀 SHAMROCK JACKPOT 🍀🌈 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $11,176.05 with a $1.60 bet 🤑🆗👀 pic.twitter.com/Dvxy9Ms2jE — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 23, 2024

A variety pack of video games turns profitable.

💰 💸 WONDER 4 SPINNING FORTUNES JACKPOT 💸 💰 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the Buffalo bonus & winning $12,906.37 with a $3.80 bet 👏😏🎉 pic.twitter.com/eLuark9x65 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 23, 2024

