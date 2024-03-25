63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$192K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2024 - 12:49 pm
 
A video poker player won $192,000 on Friday, March 22, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (C ...
A video poker player won $192,000 on Friday, March 22, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A big bet turned into a big reward for one video poker player.

Playing $100 per spin, the player won $192,000 on an Ultimate X video poker machine at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hands appeared at 7:10 p.m. Friday, the spokesperson said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Celebrating wins to the north.

Boulder Station

Scoring progressive royals in spades.

California

A quartet of winners are celebrated.

Durango

Huge win on a $12 spin.

Four Queens

Congrats, Eddie!

Plaza

Way to go, Anthony!

Rampart

Hurray, Sharon!

Sam’s Town

Pretty good return after holding one card.

Suncoast

“Put on a happy face.”

Another haul on a Dragon machine.

Sunset Station

Shamrocks are just for March 17 anymore.

A variety pack of video games turns profitable.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
$103K table game jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
$103K table game jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
Be still our hearts: February’s top 5 jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley
Be still our hearts: February’s top 5 jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley
$120K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$120K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1M in jackpots won this weekend at off-Strip casinos
$1M in jackpots won this weekend at off-Strip casinos
$104K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$104K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
Pair of $1M jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
Pair of $1M jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino