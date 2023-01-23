2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
The wins were two of several jackpots recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
Sundays at Caesars Palace might be the place to be.
A video slots player deploying $1,000 spins won $119,000 on a Dragon Link machine at Caesars Palace.
The jackpot was won on Jan. 15, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
A second slots jackpot, worth $125,000, was hit this past Sunday at the venerable Strip destination.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Need an umbrella.
It was raining coins after this jackpot!
⠀⠀⠀⠀
Congrats on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/cw8IJdDK6H
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 23, 2023
Cannery
A game aptly named.
Now that's a prosperous win!
Congratulations on the $11k win! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/IE2HS77xT0
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 23, 2023
Four Queens
Way to go, Portia!
Congratulations to our lucky $10,727 winner Portia from Glendale, AZ. She hit the Ultra Rush Gold grand prize! 💰 #moneymonday #fourqueens #jackpot #lasvegas #lassvegascasino #dtlv pic.twitter.com/VXVRbXQv1Y
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) January 23, 2023
Gold Coast
Dragon Cash sets the pace with a $55,814 hit.
We had some majestic wins at Gold Coast recently! Congratulations to all of our jackpot winners! pic.twitter.com/k53HpFsvof
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 23, 2023
The Orleans
Congrats to Bernd and Marcus on winning keno the old-fashioned way.
Another big win! Congratulations to Bernd and Marcus on their $10,000 Keno win after hitting a 7️⃣ spot during their visit last week! This is Bernd's second big win after another $10,000 win in our Keno Lounge last November! 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/Jj4P4vxRJJ
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) January 23, 2023
Santa Fe Station
When eight is great.
A nice little 8-spot at Santa Fe!
Congrats to this guest who hit 8/8 on a $1 keno bet this weekend for a $18,501 payday! pic.twitter.com/4Py3qicjKW
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) January 23, 2023
Sunset Station
$25 bets=big wins.
Royal Flush
Bet 👑 $25
Jackpot 👑 $20,000.00 pic.twitter.com/EigJ0aCxwh
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 20, 2023
$25 Bet 👉 $10,000 WIN! Congrats to our lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/zATMNLsMb1
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 21, 2023
