Casinos & Gaming

2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2023 - 11:12 am
 
Updated January 23, 2023 - 1:06 pm
A video slots player won $119,000 on a Dragon Link machine Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, and a second ...
A video slots player won $119,000 on a Dragon Link machine Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, and a second won $125,000 on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Sundays at Caesars Palace might be the place to be.

A video slots player deploying $1,000 spins won $119,000 on a Dragon Link machine at Caesars Palace.

The jackpot was won on Jan. 15, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

A second slots jackpot, worth $125,000, was hit this past Sunday at the venerable Strip destination.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

