2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino

A video slots player won $119,000 on a Dragon Link machine Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, and a second won $125,000 on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Sundays at Caesars Palace might be the place to be.

A video slots player deploying $1,000 spins won $119,000 on a Dragon Link machine at Caesars Palace.

The jackpot was won on Jan. 15, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

A second slots jackpot, worth $125,000, was hit this past Sunday at the venerable Strip destination.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Need an umbrella.

It was raining coins after this jackpot!

⠀⠀⠀⠀

Congrats on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/cw8IJdDK6H — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 23, 2023

Cannery

A game aptly named.

Now that's a prosperous win! Congratulations on the $11k win! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/IE2HS77xT0 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 23, 2023

Four Queens

Way to go, Portia!

Gold Coast

Dragon Cash sets the pace with a $55,814 hit.

We had some majestic wins at Gold Coast recently! Congratulations to all of our jackpot winners! pic.twitter.com/k53HpFsvof — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 23, 2023

The Orleans

Congrats to Bernd and Marcus on winning keno the old-fashioned way.

Another big win! Congratulations to Bernd and Marcus on their $10,000 Keno win after hitting a 7️⃣ spot during their visit last week! This is Bernd's second big win after another $10,000 win in our Keno Lounge last November! 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/Jj4P4vxRJJ — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) January 23, 2023

Santa Fe Station

When eight is great.

A nice little 8-spot at Santa Fe! Congrats to this guest who hit 8/8 on a $1 keno bet this weekend for a $18,501 payday! pic.twitter.com/4Py3qicjKW — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) January 23, 2023

Sunset Station

$25 bets=big wins.

Royal Flush

Bet 👑 $25

Jackpot 👑 $20,000.00 pic.twitter.com/EigJ0aCxwh — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 20, 2023

$25 Bet 👉 $10,000 WIN! Congrats to our lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/zATMNLsMb1 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 21, 2023

