A view of the Linq Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brent Weiss, a Las Vegas local, hit a royal flush on Mississippi Stud and won $465,945 at Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Caesars Entertainment)

Tourists walk near the Flamingo casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Two winners hit six-figure jackpots at Las Vegas Strip casinos on Sunday.

A Las Vegas local hit a mega progressive jackpot on Mississippi Stud worth $465,945 at the Flamingo, according to Caesars Entertainment.

The winner, Brent Weiss, got a royal flush.

The other lucky winner hit a major progressive jackpot at Pai Gow at the Linq worth $114,251, according to Caesars Entertainment.