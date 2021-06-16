2 job fairs for casino positions slated next week

The Strat and Arizona Charlie’s will hold job fairs next week. Some job seekers will be hired on the spot.

The Strat in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Strat recently rebranded itself and underwent massive renovations. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Those looking for casino positions might want to check out two job fairs coming to Las Vegas next week.

The Strat is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

The hotel-casino, located at 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will conduct day-of interviews. The job fair will take place in the hotel’s buffet area. It is hiring for numerous positions, which are listed at goldenentcareers.com. Signing bonuses are available for select positions, according to a news release from the hotel. To apply virtually, visit www.goldenentcareers.com, select “new applicants” and then “The STRAT.”

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, located at 740 S. Decatur Blvd., will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The job fair also will include on-the-spot hiring and take place in the casino’s buffet area.

Signing bonuses of up to $1,000 and three-month bus passes are available for select positions, according to a news release from Arizona Charlie’s. The company’s Decatur location is hiring for about two dozen positions, including bartenders, cooks and security officers.

Contact Dylan Svoboda at dsvoboda@reviewjournal.com. Follow @dylanksvoboda on Twitter.