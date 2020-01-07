2 players hit 6-figure jackpots on Las Vegas Strip

The New Year became a new reason to celebrate on the Las Vegas Strip for two players.

(Caesars Entertainment)

One player won $965,035.85 on Friday after hitting a Crazy Four Poker royal flush mega progressive jackpot at Planet Hollywood Resort.

On New Year’s Night, a player connected on a Mississippi Stud progressive jackpot for $105,309 at the Flamingo.

Both winners chose to remain anonymous, according to Caesars Entertainment spokesperson Chelsea Ryder.

Across the Las Vegas Valley

At Fremont, player on Ten Times Play won $6,000.

Hey, big winner! Congrats to the lucky winner of this $6,000 jackpot on the Ten Times Pay slot at Fremont! #FremontCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/1nfMChWhju — Fremont Casino (@fremont) January 7, 2020

At Four Queens, slots and video poker players celebrated wins of $5,400 and $4,000.

