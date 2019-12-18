2 Wheel of Fortune jackpots hit on, off Las Vegas Strip

A pair of slots players will find their abilities to complete their holiday shopping much easier, thanks to Wheel of Fortune.

(International Game Technology)

A player at Caesars Palace won $1,150,709.53 on a $1 Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s machine.

Congratulations to the lucky Wheel of Fortune slots player who scored a massive $1,150,709 jackpot at @CaesarsPalace in Las Vegas, NV! — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) December 17, 2019

The winning spin, played on a $5 wager, hit at 8 p.m. Dec. 11, according to International Game Technology spokesperson Kelley Waynert.

At Tuscany just before noon Sunday, a player won $321,244.75 on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens.

Congratulations to the lucky Wheel of Fortune slots player who scored a whopping $321,244 jackpot at @TuscanyCasino in Las Vegas, NV! — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) December 16, 2019

Both winners chose to remain anonymous.

Around the Las Vegas Valley

At Paris Las Vegas, a Let It Ride player won $109,912 for hitting a straight flush on a major progressive jackpot.

CONGRATULATIONS to our guest who won $109,912 on a major progressive jackpot for #LetItRide! Who’s next? 🥳 #CaesarsPowerPlay 🎉 pic.twitter.com/i7UZZ3SHof — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) December 17, 2019

At Golden Nugget, a slots player turned$4 into $20,006.

RED HOT WIN! $4 total bet, $20,006 win! pic.twitter.com/9bQAPESLbr — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) December 17, 2019

At Fremont, Keoni shows off the $15,232 win on a slots machine.

Keoni is in pure bliss with this $15,232 major jackpot in our casino! #FremontCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/ntiIy5oGJ7 — Fremont Casino (@fremont) December 17, 2019

