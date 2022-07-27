$214K paid out on bad beat jackpot; 2nd in 5 days

The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

Hey, hey for Santa Fe!

For the second time in a week, the Jumbo Hold ’Em Poker Bad Beat Progressive hit at Santa Fe Station, according to a Station Casinos news release. Tuesday’s total payout was $214,516.

The hand was four kings beaten by a royal flush. The winning hand won $21,442 and the losing hand won $32,163. All players at the winning table won $1,341 each, while all poker guests across Station Casinos poker rooms playing at the time won $1,221 each, including all the players at the winning table, the release said.

At the time, there were 70 eligible players at Red Rock’s poker room, 27 eligible players at Boulder Station’s room, and 29 eligible players at Santa Fe Station’s room.

The progressive hit five days earlier on Thursday for $293,132, making the haul for poker players within a week to more than $500,000.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Bally’s

Good haul for a pair of winners.

Congrats to last week's two @CaesarsRewards jackpot winners with winnings totalling $43,664💰 #BetterAtBallys

Gold Coast

Eastern Dragons and Cash Fortune connect for $15,000-plus payouts.

✅ Dragons Conquered

✅ Dragons Conquered

✅ Cashed out a Fortune Congratulations to these two lucky winners on their recent big-time wins on Eastern Dragons and Cash Fortune!

Paris Las Vegas

Video poker players score well.

Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards jackpot winners!✨ Winnings on the machines totalled $60,125.🎰 #ForeverInParis

Rampart

A local player might have imitated Carol Burnett’s Tarzan call after winning more than $49,000.

Rio

This player know how to join the crowd.

Congratulations to this new @CaesarsRewards member for hitting a $20,016 #jackpot! 👏👏

Congratulations to this new @CaesarsRewards member for hitting a $20,016 #jackpot! 👏👏

Sahara

A good way to spend $2.25.

Suncoast

When one is dealt a royal flush, it really takes thinking out of the equation.

Going big on Dollar Storm.

I think the video keno player got over not hitting of the five-spot cards.

Sunset Station

Just reminded that the late Michael Nesmith wrote “Different Drum, but the Monkees producers rejected it. So Linda Rondstadt did something with it.”

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.