‘Bad beat’ progressive poker hand sends nearly $300K to more than 150

A Sante Fe Station video board shows the payoffs for the "bad beat" progressive jackpot scored on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Station Casinos)

The winning/losing hand for the "bad beat" progressive jackpot scored at Sante Fe Station casino on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Station Casinos)

More than 150 poker players at three poker rooms shared nearly $300,000 Thursday afternoon when a “bad beat” progressive jackpot was scored at Sante Fe Station casino.

The total payout was $293,132, according to a Station Casinos news release.

The hand was four 6s over four 3s. The winning hand won $29,311 and the losing hand won $43,966. All eight players at the table won $1,832 each, while all poker guests across Station Casinos poker rooms playing at the time won $1,307 each, including all the players at the winning table. At the time, there were 84 eligible players at Red Rock’s poker room, 27 eligible players at Boulder Station’s room, and 46 eligible players at Santa Fe Station’s room.

The Station Casinos Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker “Bad Beat” Progressive grows daily. The “loser” with the qualifying hand wins 15 percent of the jackpot while the winning qualifying hand wins 10 percent. The remaining players at the table at the time of the hit split 5 percent of the jackpot while all other active players across Station Casinos poker rooms at the time split the remaining 70 percent.

