$230K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2022 - 9:29 am
 
Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Big wins are piling up at the Westgate.

A local player won $230,152 on Monday night at the off-Strip casino, according to a news release.

The player, who wished to remain anonymous, had been playing a Dollar Storm slot machine for about 15 minutes before the jackpot hit.

It is the second jackpot of more than $230,000 at Westgate in the past two weeks. Anna Perez of Mesa, Arizona, won $233,004 on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune game on July 7.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Another visitor from Hawai’i hits a jackpot downtown.

Fremont

A nice 88-cent investment for Antonio.

Green Valley Ranch

It’s nice not to worry too much about what you’re going to hold once in a while.

Rampart

Another big royal flush hit leads the way here.

Suncoast

A trio of five-spots set the pace on video keno.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

