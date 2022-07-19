$230K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

The win was one of several recent wins across the Las Vegas Valley.

Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Big wins are piling up at the Westgate.

A local player won $230,152 on Monday night at the off-Strip casino, according to a news release.

The player, who wished to remain anonymous, had been playing a Dollar Storm slot machine for about 15 minutes before the jackpot hit.

It is the second jackpot of more than $230,000 at Westgate in the past two weeks. Anna Perez of Mesa, Arizona, won $233,004 on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune game on July 7.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Another visitor from Hawai’i hits a jackpot downtown.

The TRIPLE STARS hits keep on coming! ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ A lucky winner from Hawai'i took home $70,982 off a 90-CENT pull that scored the Top Progressive Award! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/eequh3UVBZ — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) July 19, 2022

Fremont

A nice 88-cent investment for Antonio.

"Abundant Fortunes" is an apt label for Antonio: he scored a $22,298 payout on an 88-CENT BET! 💰 🤑 💰 pic.twitter.com/oQqGCpRNBw — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) July 19, 2022

Green Valley Ranch

It’s nice not to worry too much about what you’re going to hold once in a while.

💥JACKPOT TIME💥

✨ $11,518 Win

✨ $10 Bet

✨ Bonus Deuces Wild Poker pic.twitter.com/WRS5b0J8aO — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 15, 2022

Rampart

Another big royal flush hit leads the way here.

We love to share recent wins by our players! #Jackpots are just so exciting and a fun way to start off the week. Congrats to all our lucky winners! If you want to see more, visit https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL. #jackpotwinner #jackpot #rampartcasino #lasvegas #vegascasino #luckycasino pic.twitter.com/8I9z2ydEgL — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) July 18, 2022

Suncoast

A trio of five-spots set the pace on video keno.

Keno fans, 👀 at this awesome $10,056 win! pic.twitter.com/KMY1qPpBQ2 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 16, 2022

