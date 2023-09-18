$268K table games jackpot hits at Strip casino

The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley.

A player won a Mega Jackpot worth $268,161 playing Mississippi Stud poker at Flamingo Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (Caesars Entertainment)

Sunday wasn’t so good for the Raiders. It was better for a poker player on the Las Vegas Strip.

A player won a Mega Jackpot worth $268,161 playing Mississippi Stud poker at the Flamingo on Sunday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winner across the Las Vegas Valley

Four Queens

More fun on Fremont Street.

What an incredible weekend it was! Congratulations to all of our amazing winners, including one lucky player who hit the jackpot with a $25,000 win! 💸🎉 #fourqueens #jackpot #moneymonday pic.twitter.com/omC9BaMk9V — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) September 18, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

Once again, a big Twinkie of a wager.

Triple Double Bonus Poker JACKPOT! Big Bet → $105

Big WIN → $47,625 pic.twitter.com/XfqTvCwjmm — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) September 14, 2023

Rampart

A lucky local won $44,314 on a $25 wager on a Luxury Line slot machine.

And a few more winners from the west Las Vegas Valley casino.

Congratulations to all the lucky jackpot winners at #RampartCasino yesterday! We hope you enjoyed your winnings and had a great time. Wishing you the best of luck in all your future endeavors. https://t.co/Z0guRUGJzL #RampartCasino #Jackpot #JackpotWinners #JackpotWinner #Vegas pic.twitter.com/JTSBgzzN4a — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) September 14, 2023

Sam’s Town

Beyond smokin’.

This win is definitely 🔥 🔥 $16,135! pic.twitter.com/0hMIT7NHg1 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 13, 2023

Lightning Link: Chica Bonita pays off on a 50-cent spin.

Check out this Bonita win! 😍 $11,023 of a $.50 bet!! pic.twitter.com/1C11FWXblX — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 14, 2023

Sunset Station

The dragons are smokin’ here, too.

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐲 💸 💰 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand jackpot bonus & winning $18,022.51 with a $5 bet 👏😍🎉 pic.twitter.com/WKrfpwqXQp — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 14, 2023

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉💰 Congrats to a lucky local for winning $14,060.49 with a $10 bet 😁👍👍 pic.twitter.com/4w4tayuA2S — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 14, 2023

Treasure Island

Congratulations, Robert!

Robert F. just turned their luck into a blazing hot $13,041 win on the Ultimate Fire Link machine! 🔥🎰 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/6LYcSxSNG8 — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 13, 2023

