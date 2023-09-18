91°F
Casinos & Gaming

$268K table games jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2023 - 11:45 am
 
A player won a Mega Jackpot worth $268,161 playing Mississippi Stud poker at Flamingo Las Vegas ...
A player won a Mega Jackpot worth $268,161 playing Mississippi Stud poker at Flamingo Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (Caesars Entertainment)

Sunday wasn’t so good for the Raiders. It was better for a poker player on the Las Vegas Strip.

A player won a Mega Jackpot worth $268,161 playing Mississippi Stud poker at the Flamingo on Sunday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winner across the Las Vegas Valley

Four Queens

More fun on Fremont Street.

Green Valley Ranch

Once again, a big Twinkie of a wager.

Rampart

A lucky local won $44,314 on a $25 wager on a Luxury Line slot machine.

A Las Vegas slots player won $44,314 on a Luxury Line machine Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Rampar ...
A Las Vegas slots player won $44,314 on a Luxury Line machine Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Rampart Casino in Las Vegas. (Rampart Casino)

And a few more winners from the west Las Vegas Valley casino.

Sam’s Town

Beyond smokin’.

Lightning Link: Chica Bonita pays off on a 50-cent spin.

Sunset Station

The dragons are smokin’ here, too.

Treasure Island

Congratulations, Robert!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

