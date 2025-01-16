$300M room renovation happening at major Strip hotel-casino

The Las Vegas Strip hotel is upgrading more than 4,200 rooms and suites, according to the property’s operator.

New carpet is vacuumed as the MGM Grand is undergoing a $300 million renovation of its more than 4,200 hotel rooms on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A new queen room with a view as the MGM Grand is undergoing a $300 million renovation of its more than 4,200 hotel rooms on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of two bedrooms with a city view in a new suite as the MGM Grand is undergoing a $300 million renovation of its more than 4,200 hotel rooms on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A living space complete with pool table in an expanded two bedroom suite as the MGM Grand is undergoing a $300 million renovation of its more than 4,200 hotel rooms on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New art in a queen room with a view as the MGM Grand is undergoing a $300 million renovation of its more than 4,200 hotel rooms on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of two bedrooms with a city view in a new suite as the MGM Grand is undergoing a $300 million renovation of its more than 4,200 hotel rooms on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The MGM Grand hotel-casino is undergoing a $300 million room and suite renovation in the resort’s main tower, with the first batch of rooms opening this weekend.

The Las Vegas Strip hotel is upgrading more than 4,200 rooms and suites, according to the property’s operator, MGM Resorts International. The remodel will result in the creation of more than 110 new suites, with roughly 350 standard-size rooms on three top-level floors being converted and combined into larger spaces.

Construction started last month and is expected to be complete by December.

Mike Neubecker, president and chief operating officer of MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, said the new rooms are the result of customer feedback and a change in visitors’ preferences. The new lodgings are designed to feel more residential and less like a traditional hotel room, he said, and represent a “significant milestone” in the iconic property’s evolution.

“I think it transforms MGM Grand,” Neubecker told the Review-Journal during an exclusive first look at the hotel room renovations. “We’ll have a room product that we can be proud of, and I think it puts us on equal par to just about any property up and down the Strip from that standpoint. So, it’s exciting.”

The current iteration of MGM Grand opened in 1993 as the largest hotel in the world. Since then, it has undergone multiple renovations and updates, including the completion of room renovations in the resort’s Studio Tower (formerly known as the West Wing) in 2022. The last major renovations of the main tower — which cost nearly $160 million — were completed in 2012.

Neubecker said the average Las Vegas visitor profile has changed significantly since that time, and the current room renovations reflect that.

“We have a lot of travelers coming to Las Vegas who are high-spend, non-gamblers. They’re coming here for experiences, or they’re a foodie, or they’re (here for) entertainment or sports,” he said. “They aren’t afraid to spend for good experiences and, at the end of the day, this new room product will be able to deliver that.”

MGM Grand’s new rooms were designed by Gensler, a San Francisco-based firm who has worked on other Las Vegas casino projects, including Sahara (when it was the SLS Las Vegas) and Golden Gate in downtown.

According to MGM, the new rooms draw inspiration from the “vibrant” disco era and are combined with “modern elements,” to “create an atmosphere that is both playful and elegant.” The hallways and rooms are adorned with dynamic pieces of art, which Neubecker said offer “hints of glamour and history.”

The bathrooms now feature walk-in showers with glass enclosures. The tubs in the rooms have been completely removed. Room closets all have a full-length mirror and illuminated interiors.

Every room will also include a mini-fridge in addition to a fully stocked mini-bar.

“MGM Grand has long been recognized as the center of entertainment and excitement in Las Vegas and these newly remodeled rooms, coupled with new attractions on the horizon, demonstrate our commitment to evolving the guest experience for both leisure and business travelers,” Neubecker said.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.