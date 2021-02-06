$325K table game jackpot hits on the Strip
The lucky player said he just became a new father and homeowner.
What could be better than celebrating a birthday in Las Vegas on Super Bowl weekend? Winning big — very big.
The visitor won a progressive jackpot of $325,651 Friday morning when he hit a royal flush playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em at Planet Hollywood Resort, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.
The player, who chose to remain anonymous, said he just became a new father and homeowner and will apply the winnings to both endeavors.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
California
A $25 wager turned into $10,000 on a video poker machine.
I mean…what a hand to draw with a $25 bet on Super Ace Bonus 5 play video poker!! pic.twitter.com/FQeSjeaNnB
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) February 4, 2021
Fremont
An 88-cent spin paid out $12,011.32 on Dancing Drums.
Don't you just love when an $.88 bet turns into $12,011.32!? 😱😍 pic.twitter.com/HuW1M9sTbf
— Fremont Casino (@fremont) February 3, 2021
Harrah’s Laughlin
Ray and Jaclyn celebrated their recent wedding with a $12,805 jackpot.
💰💰💰 #Newlyweds #WINNERS Ray & Jaclyn ♥ $12,805 💰💰💰 @HarrahsLaughlin #laughlin #honeymoonvibes #congratulations #caesarsrewards #caesarsentertainment #harrahslaughlin pic.twitter.com/qmwgEl7rek
— Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) February 6, 2021
Jackpot Joanie’s
Playing $200 per hand, a patron at the Eastern and Windmill location won $16,000 after four aces came in.
The Orleans
A guest won $10,000 with four 3s and an ace.
Talk about a lucky draw! 👀
A lucky guest hit four 3️⃣ 's with a 🅰️ kicker for this $10,000 jackpot! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/QM86nzzC71
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) February 3, 2021
The Plaza
Two royal flushes each hit for $20,000.
Winner Alert! This lucky guest won $20,000! #PlazaLV #Jackpot #Casino
For a complete list of winners, visit https://t.co/YIoIP4baiE pic.twitter.com/fBUYRV0UKc
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) February 3, 2021
Big Winner Alert! This lucky guest won $20,000! #PlazaLV #Jackpot #Casino
For a complete list of winners, visit https://t.co/YIoIP4baiE pic.twitter.com/12HACBp3ZD
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) February 4, 2021
An 8-spot on Caveman Keno paid out $12,480.
This lucky guest won $12,480!#PlazaLV #Jackpot #Casino
For a complete list of winners, visit https://t.co/YIoIP4baiE pic.twitter.com/SEkMLcIfTy
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) February 6, 2021
