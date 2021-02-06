68°F
$325K table game jackpot hits on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2021 - 2:31 pm
 
A view of Planet Hollywood along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What could be better than celebrating a birthday in Las Vegas on Super Bowl weekend? Winning big — very big.

The visitor won a progressive jackpot of $325,651 Friday morning when he hit a royal flush playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em at Planet Hollywood Resort, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, said he just became a new father and homeowner and will apply the winnings to both endeavors.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

A $25 wager turned into $10,000 on a video poker machine.

Fremont

An 88-cent spin paid out $12,011.32 on Dancing Drums.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Ray and Jaclyn celebrated their recent wedding with a $12,805 jackpot.

Jackpot Joanie’s

Playing $200 per hand, a patron at the Eastern and Windmill location won $16,000 after four aces came in.

(Jackpot Joanie's)

The Orleans

A guest won $10,000 with four 3s and an ace.

The Plaza

Two royal flushes each hit for $20,000.

An 8-spot on Caveman Keno paid out $12,480.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

