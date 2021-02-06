$325K table game jackpot hits on the Strip

The lucky player said he just became a new father and homeowner.

What could be better than celebrating a birthday in Las Vegas on Super Bowl weekend? Winning big — very big.

The visitor won a progressive jackpot of $325,651 Friday morning when he hit a royal flush playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em at Planet Hollywood Resort, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, said he just became a new father and homeowner and will apply the winnings to both endeavors.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

A $25 wager turned into $10,000 on a video poker machine.

I mean…what a hand to draw with a $25 bet on Super Ace Bonus 5 play video poker!! pic.twitter.com/FQeSjeaNnB — California Casino (@thecalcasino) February 4, 2021

Fremont

An 88-cent spin paid out $12,011.32 on Dancing Drums.

Don't you just love when an $.88 bet turns into $12,011.32!? 😱😍 pic.twitter.com/HuW1M9sTbf — Fremont Casino (@fremont) February 3, 2021

Harrah’s Laughlin

Ray and Jaclyn celebrated their recent wedding with a $12,805 jackpot.

Jackpot Joanie’s

Playing $200 per hand, a patron at the Eastern and Windmill location won $16,000 after four aces came in.

The Orleans

A guest won $10,000 with four 3s and an ace.

Talk about a lucky draw! 👀 A lucky guest hit four 3️⃣ 's with a 🅰️ kicker for this $10,000 jackpot! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/QM86nzzC71 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) February 3, 2021

The Plaza

Two royal flushes each hit for $20,000.

An 8-spot on Caveman Keno paid out $12,480.

