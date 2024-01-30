$333K winning lottery ticket sold in Primm

It was the second time in less than two weeks the California Fantasy 5 jackpot was won there.

People line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store to buy the Mega Million lottery tickets, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

For the second time in less than two weeks, a Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Primm hit for more than $300,000.

Monday’s winning numbers, worth $333,522, were 9, 10, 17, 28 and 29.

A Fantasy 5 prize worth $344,733 was won Jan. 17 at the Primm Valley Lotto store, officially located in Nipton, California.

The Primm store is the closest outlet for southern Nevada ticket buyers as lotteries in Nevada are prohibited by the state constitution.

For those still seeking extra cash to buy a ticket to the Super Bowl, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $311 million and Wednesday’s Powerball is set for $188 million.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.