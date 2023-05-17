$386K slots jackpot hits at Laughlin casino

That was just one of many recent wins across the Las Vegas Valley.

Michael won a $386,252 jackpot on Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Slots at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino. (Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino via Facebook)

The Wheel of Fortune has been known how to spread the wealth.

Michael won a $386,252 jackpot on Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Slots at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino, the casino reported on its Facebook page on Sunday.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Five Treasures for 88 cents? Nice deal.

$21k JACKPOT ON 5 TREASURES 💰🤑

A boarding pass holder placed an .88 cent bet and won $21,574.71! pic.twitter.com/XGWsoWFpWG — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 13, 2023

California

Way to go, Candice!

Candice from California was all smiles when QUAD ACES +4 FLOPPED ❗ ❗ ❗ She traded holding all those cards for $10,000 off this amazing $25 turn! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/hxMag8t0Cu — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 14, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

It’s pleasant when things are in order.

Double Double Bonus Poker Sequential Royal Flush! $5 bet → $52,253.00 WIN! (We spy a lucky charm. check out that 25 Luck Level 😍) pic.twitter.com/O3lSF3E2w6 — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 17, 2023

Main Street Station

A visitor from Hawai’i walks away happier.

12 TIMES HANDPAY! 💰 This lucky winner from Hawai'i 12X'd their trip and then some, turning a $2 bet into a HUGE $14,400 payout! pic.twitter.com/gRfuVp3qP6 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) May 13, 2023

The Orleans

Congratulations, Kimberly!

Congratulations to Kimberly who captured this treasure after hitting the Supreme Progressive on Treasure Ball to turn her $1.50 bet into a $10,049.19 win at @orleanscasino! pic.twitter.com/1ErSAxcxXM — Boyd Rewards (@boydrewards) May 17, 2023

Railroad Pass

The queen of spades comes through.

Red Rock Casino

Pam scores with a 7-spot!

Congrats to Pam! She hit a 7-spot keno progressive for $14,883.37 at Red Rock today! pic.twitter.com/tshRPKkyvv — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) May 12, 2023

Santa Fe Station

More live keno fun!

A BIG keno W! This lucky Santa Fe player hit the Jumbo 8 out of 8 playing live keno for $53,579.88! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/efkV8Aj9pY — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 12, 2023

This time, it’s the queen of clubs with the clutch appearance.

NICE hit on a Royal Flush x6 machine! Congrats to this guest who hit for $48,000 with a Royal Flush x6. Looks like that level 29 Charm is going to level up! pic.twitter.com/IWypFXvbHJ — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 12, 2023

Sunset Station

And a happy Bao Zhu Zhao Fu to you, too!

Bao Zhu Zhao Fu JACKPOT 🎆🤑 Congrats to the lucky local for hitting a $10,664.61 jackpot with a $0.88 bet! pic.twitter.com/jA16xmzu5H — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 11, 2023

Big win from the $25 wager.

Shout out to the lucky winner who played the Super DBL Bonus & won a $20,000 jackpot from a $25 bet! ♣️🎉 pic.twitter.com/qfWsb58Jbp — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 16, 2023

