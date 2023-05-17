83°F
Casinos & Gaming

$386K slots jackpot hits at Laughlin casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2023 - 9:00 am
 
Michael won a $386,252 jackpot on Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Slots at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino. (Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino via Facebook)

The Wheel of Fortune has been known how to spread the wealth.

Michael won a $386,252 jackpot on Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Slots at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino, the casino reported on its Facebook page on Sunday.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Five Treasures for 88 cents? Nice deal.

California

Way to go, Candice!

Green Valley Ranch

It’s pleasant when things are in order.

Main Street Station

A visitor from Hawai’i walks away happier.

The Orleans

Congratulations, Kimberly!

Railroad Pass

The queen of spades comes through.

Red Rock Casino

Pam scores with a 7-spot!

Santa Fe Station

More live keno fun!

This time, it’s the queen of clubs with the clutch appearance.

Sunset Station

And a happy Bao Zhu Zhao Fu to you, too!

Big win from the $25 wager.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

