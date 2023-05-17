$386K slots jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
That was just one of many recent wins across the Las Vegas Valley.
The Wheel of Fortune has been known how to spread the wealth.
Michael won a $386,252 jackpot on Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Slots at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino, the casino reported on its Facebook page on Sunday.
No other information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Five Treasures for 88 cents? Nice deal.
$21k JACKPOT ON 5 TREASURES 💰🤑
A boarding pass holder placed an .88 cent bet and won $21,574.71! pic.twitter.com/XGWsoWFpWG
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 13, 2023
California
Way to go, Candice!
Candice from California was all smiles when QUAD ACES +4 FLOPPED ❗ ❗ ❗
She traded holding all those cards for $10,000 off this amazing $25 turn! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/hxMag8t0Cu
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 14, 2023
Green Valley Ranch
It’s pleasant when things are in order.
Double Double Bonus Poker Sequential Royal Flush!
$5 bet → $52,253.00 WIN!
(We spy a lucky charm. check out that 25 Luck Level 😍) pic.twitter.com/O3lSF3E2w6
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 17, 2023
Main Street Station
A visitor from Hawai’i walks away happier.
12 TIMES HANDPAY! 💰
This lucky winner from Hawai'i 12X'd their trip and then some, turning a $2 bet into a HUGE $14,400 payout! pic.twitter.com/gRfuVp3qP6
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) May 13, 2023
The Orleans
Congratulations, Kimberly!
Congratulations to Kimberly who captured this treasure after hitting the Supreme Progressive on Treasure Ball to turn her $1.50 bet into a $10,049.19 win at @orleanscasino! pic.twitter.com/1ErSAxcxXM
— Boyd Rewards (@boydrewards) May 17, 2023
Railroad Pass
The queen of spades comes through.
$33,000!!!!!! You could be next! It pays to play at the Railroad Pass!
#casino #poker #gambling #bet #jackpot #casinoonline #betting #slots #lasvegas #onlinecasino #roulette #judionline #money #slot #win #blackjack #livecasino #sportsbetting #vegas #pokeronline pic.twitter.com/InjBTbNJW5
— Railroad Pass Hotel, Casino & Travel Center! (@RailroadPass) May 12, 2023
Red Rock Casino
Pam scores with a 7-spot!
Congrats to Pam! She hit a 7-spot keno progressive for $14,883.37 at Red Rock today! pic.twitter.com/tshRPKkyvv
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) May 12, 2023
Santa Fe Station
More live keno fun!
A BIG keno W!
This lucky Santa Fe player hit the Jumbo 8 out of 8 playing live keno for $53,579.88!
Congrats! pic.twitter.com/efkV8Aj9pY
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 12, 2023
This time, it’s the queen of clubs with the clutch appearance.
NICE hit on a Royal Flush x6 machine!
Congrats to this guest who hit for $48,000 with a Royal Flush x6. Looks like that level 29 Charm is going to level up! pic.twitter.com/IWypFXvbHJ
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 12, 2023
Sunset Station
And a happy Bao Zhu Zhao Fu to you, too!
Bao Zhu Zhao Fu JACKPOT 🎆🤑
Congrats to the lucky local for hitting a $10,664.61 jackpot with a $0.88 bet! pic.twitter.com/jA16xmzu5H
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 11, 2023
Big win from the $25 wager.
Shout out to the lucky winner who played the Super DBL Bonus & won a $20,000 jackpot from a $25 bet! ♣️🎉 pic.twitter.com/qfWsb58Jbp
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 16, 2023
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.