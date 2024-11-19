54°F
Casinos & Gaming

$544K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

A California visitor won $544,702 on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the Fremont in downtown Las Ve ...
A California visitor won $544,702 on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2024 - 1:14 pm
 

A California visitor won $544,702 on Saturday at the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, wagered $1.25 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine.

This major win comes off the heels of a more than $891,000 jackpot at Fremont’s sister downtown property, the California, in August.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

