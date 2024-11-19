$544K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, wagered $1.25 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine.
A California visitor won $544,702 on Saturday at the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, wagered $1.25 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine.
This major win comes off the heels of a more than $891,000 jackpot at Fremont’s sister downtown property, the California, in August.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
You’d be breathing heavy, too.
Huff N More Puff
Congratulations to this guest who bet $12.50 and won $13,570.16 pic.twitter.com/nGQQH6WogI
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 18, 2024
California
Bill’s victory cigar highlights these recent winners.
Check out all of these awesome jackpot winners! Congratulations lucky guests!🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/0VXgw9DQBa
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 16, 2024
Cannery
Way to go, Orlando!
Congrats to Ruby Player, Orlando on the $13k win! pic.twitter.com/t0ZsyqCQjb
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 19, 2024
Four Queens
It’s somewhere.
Looks like we’ve finally found what’s at the end of the rainbow! 🌈 A $17,850 jackpot! 🎊💰 #moneymonday #Jackpot #fourqueens pic.twitter.com/6YPNtRefbg
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) November 18, 2024
Fremont
Dragon Link: Autumn Moon sets the pace here.
We're all about big wins! Congratulations guests!🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/YRWmwFa5yV
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) November 16, 2024
Gold Coast
More Dragon Link fun.
Just $5 into the game and you could be the one strolling down Las Vegas with a $13,382 jackpot! What a way to kick start your vacation, right? 💸 #GoldCoastCasino #LasVegasJackpot #DragonLink pic.twitter.com/qV86BdP8ny
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 15, 2024
Oyo Las Vegas
Congrats, Lelia!
Big congrats to Lelia for conquering the dragon and taking home $15,044 on Dragon Link! What an amazing win! #DragonLink #Jackpot #CasinoWin pic.twitter.com/rpTB243x3k
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) November 17, 2024
Red Rock Casino
Going big.
BIG BETS, BIG WIN!
A big $125 bet resulted in a big $37,750 win on Dragon Link 🐉 pic.twitter.com/A2VNdH0qDf
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 15, 2024
Going not so big.
A whopping $11,034 Jackpot on a $1.50 bet! 🥳 🎰 pic.twitter.com/K9uUMQ6rqt
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 18, 2024
Sam’s Town
Nice win on an 88-cent spin.
Congratulations to the lucky guest who landed this incredible $13,406 jackpot on an $.88 bet! pic.twitter.com/XjsW2TsNBv
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 18, 2024
Santa Fe Station
Sometimes only 80 cents is needed.
.80 bet, $10,336.74 WIN on Spin N Win Link last night!
Congrats to this guest. pic.twitter.com/JuP2wGW4nh
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 18, 2024
Suncoast
Hurray, Donna!
Congratulations to Donna, our lucky winner here at Suncoast! 🎉 She hit 5 Aces with $1 on the Progressive while playing Face-Up Pai Gow, taking home an amazing $15,241! What a fantastic win! pic.twitter.com/kSpzbbFKaq
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 18, 2024
Sunset Station
Big score on video keno.
GK FOUR CARD KENO JACKPOT ALERT🃏 🎴 🃏 🎴
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $4.00 and hit a $25,600.00 jackpot💰 💲 💵 pic.twitter.com/0iy0FhOEvb
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 19, 2024
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.