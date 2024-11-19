$544K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, wagered $1.25 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine.

A California visitor won $544,702 on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A California visitor won $544,702 on Saturday at the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, wagered $1.25 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine.

This major win comes off the heels of a more than $891,000 jackpot at Fremont’s sister downtown property, the California, in August.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

You’d be breathing heavy, too.

Huff N More Puff

Congratulations to this guest who bet $12.50 and won $13,570.16 pic.twitter.com/nGQQH6WogI — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 18, 2024

California

Bill’s victory cigar highlights these recent winners.

Check out all of these awesome jackpot winners! Congratulations lucky guests!🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/0VXgw9DQBa — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) November 16, 2024

Cannery

Way to go, Orlando!

Congrats to Ruby Player, Orlando on the $13k win! pic.twitter.com/t0ZsyqCQjb — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 19, 2024

Four Queens

It’s somewhere.

Looks like we’ve finally found what’s at the end of the rainbow! 🌈 A $17,850 jackpot! 🎊💰 #moneymonday #Jackpot #fourqueens pic.twitter.com/6YPNtRefbg — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) November 18, 2024

Fremont

Dragon Link: Autumn Moon sets the pace here.

We're all about big wins! Congratulations guests!🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/YRWmwFa5yV — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) November 16, 2024

Gold Coast

More Dragon Link fun.

Just $5 into the game and you could be the one strolling down Las Vegas with a $13,382 jackpot! What a way to kick start your vacation, right? 💸 #GoldCoastCasino #LasVegasJackpot #DragonLink pic.twitter.com/qV86BdP8ny — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) November 15, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, Lelia!

Big congrats to Lelia for conquering the dragon and taking home $15,044 on Dragon Link! What an amazing win! #DragonLink #Jackpot #CasinoWin pic.twitter.com/rpTB243x3k — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) November 17, 2024

Red Rock Casino

Going big.

BIG BETS, BIG WIN! A big $125 bet resulted in a big $37,750 win on Dragon Link 🐉 pic.twitter.com/A2VNdH0qDf — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 15, 2024

Going not so big.

A whopping $11,034 Jackpot on a $1.50 bet! 🥳 🎰 pic.twitter.com/K9uUMQ6rqt — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 18, 2024

Sam’s Town

Nice win on an 88-cent spin.

Congratulations to the lucky guest who landed this incredible $13,406 jackpot on an $.88 bet! pic.twitter.com/XjsW2TsNBv — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 18, 2024

Santa Fe Station

Sometimes only 80 cents is needed.

.80 bet, $10,336.74 WIN on Spin N Win Link last night! Congrats to this guest. pic.twitter.com/JuP2wGW4nh — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 18, 2024

Suncoast

Hurray, Donna!

Congratulations to Donna, our lucky winner here at Suncoast! 🎉 She hit 5 Aces with $1 on the Progressive while playing Face-Up Pai Gow, taking home an amazing $15,241! What a fantastic win! pic.twitter.com/kSpzbbFKaq — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 18, 2024

Sunset Station

Big score on video keno.

GK FOUR CARD KENO JACKPOT ALERT🃏 🎴 🃏 🎴 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $4.00 and hit a $25,600.00 jackpot💰 💲 💵 pic.twitter.com/0iy0FhOEvb — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 19, 2024

