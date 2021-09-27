$665K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

It is the second major Buffalo Grand jackpot to hit at a Boyd Gaming property in less than a month.

Bruce, a visitor from San Diego, won a $665,106 progressive jackpot on a $3.75 bet Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A Buffalo Grand slots machine has struck again.

Bruce, a visitor from San Diego, won a $665,106 progressive jackpot on a $3.75 bet Friday night at The Orleans, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

It is the second major Buffalo Grand jackpot to hit at a Boyd property in less than a month. On Sept. 10, a Las Vegas local hit a progressive jackpot of $1,024,065 at the Cannery.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A Lightning Link jackpot hit for $41,104.59.

Casino Royale

A Wicked Wheel jackpot for $10,370.77.

Now, that's a Wicked win! 🎉 🙌 A $10,370.77 win! WOOHOO 🎉 🤑 💸 pic.twitter.com/bg6PLRgeMJ — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) September 27, 2021

Flamingo

A Mississippi Stud played won $90,285 after hitting a royal flush.

Big $90,285 win over the weekend from another fab @Caesars_Rewards guest playing Mississippi Stud! 💖 Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/JuuYEZyTRn — Flamingo Las Vegas (@FlamingoVegas) September 27, 2021

Green Valley Ranch

A sequential royal flush hit for $35,104.

When a $1.25 bet turns into a $35,104 win 🤯 Congrats to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/3nzCwgaCvF — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) September 27, 2021

Plaza

Agnes won $10,000 on a video keno machine.

Sam’s Town

Cherri won a mega progressive jackpot for $10,197.15 on Cash Falls.

Cherri had a ball playing this Cash Falls game, hitting the mega progressive jackpot for $10,197.15! pic.twitter.com/6zjxIDjbPC — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 27, 2021

Suncoast

A 7-spot video keno machine hit for $28,000.

Where are our Keno fans at!? Check out this incredible $28,000 win! pic.twitter.com/OtVa1FX1OB — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 27, 2021

Treasure Island

Agustin D. celebrates a slots jackpot win for $14,404.46.

Agustin D. got lucky and discovered there IS a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow! He’s our #WinnerWednesday with his $14,405 jackpot! #TIVegasWinner #Vegas #TreasureIsland https://t.co/FaU6k3HKaq pic.twitter.com/DDgQsjJizb — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 22, 2021

