$665K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
A Buffalo Grand slots machine has struck again.
Bruce, a visitor from San Diego, won a $665,106 progressive jackpot on a $3.75 bet Friday night at The Orleans, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
It is the second major Buffalo Grand jackpot to hit at a Boyd property in less than a month. On Sept. 10, a Las Vegas local hit a progressive jackpot of $1,024,065 at the Cannery.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A Lightning Link jackpot hit for $41,104.59.
Congratulations to our lucky @bconnected member who won 41,104.59 while playing Lightning Link!#Jackpot #Winner #AlianteCasino pic.twitter.com/pRvinwLJGX
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 26, 2021
Casino Royale
A Wicked Wheel jackpot for $10,370.77.
Now, that's a Wicked win! 🎉 🙌 A $10,370.77 win! WOOHOO 🎉 🤑 💸 pic.twitter.com/bg6PLRgeMJ
— Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) September 27, 2021
Flamingo
A Mississippi Stud played won $90,285 after hitting a royal flush.
Big $90,285 win over the weekend from another fab @Caesars_Rewards guest playing Mississippi Stud! 💖
Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/JuuYEZyTRn
— Flamingo Las Vegas (@FlamingoVegas) September 27, 2021
Green Valley Ranch
A sequential royal flush hit for $35,104.
When a $1.25 bet turns into a $35,104 win 🤯 Congrats to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/3nzCwgaCvF
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) September 27, 2021
Plaza
Agnes won $10,000 on a video keno machine.
Big Winner Alert! Agnes won $10,000 playing Keno here at #PlazaLV! ✨
For a complete list of winners, visit https://t.co/3p7KZJnHeu#PlazaLV #Jackpot #Winner #Vegas #Casino #DTLV #OnlyVegas #Keno pic.twitter.com/cDakJAVmgO
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) September 25, 2021
Sam’s Town
Cherri won a mega progressive jackpot for $10,197.15 on Cash Falls.
Cherri had a ball playing this Cash Falls game, hitting the mega progressive jackpot for $10,197.15! pic.twitter.com/6zjxIDjbPC
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 27, 2021
Suncoast
A 7-spot video keno machine hit for $28,000.
Where are our Keno fans at!? Check out this incredible $28,000 win! pic.twitter.com/OtVa1FX1OB
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 27, 2021
Treasure Island
Agustin D. celebrates a slots jackpot win for $14,404.46.
Agustin D. got lucky and discovered there IS a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow! He’s our #WinnerWednesday with his $14,405 jackpot! #TIVegasWinner #Vegas #TreasureIsland https://t.co/FaU6k3HKaq pic.twitter.com/DDgQsjJizb
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 22, 2021
