Casinos & Gaming

$665K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2021 - 3:44 pm
 
Bruce, a visitor from San Diego, won a $665,106 progressive jackpot on a $3.75 bet Friday, Sept ...
Bruce, a visitor from San Diego, won a $665,106 progressive jackpot on a $3.75 bet Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A Buffalo Grand slots machine has struck again.

Bruce, a visitor from San Diego, won a $665,106 progressive jackpot on a $3.75 bet Friday night at The Orleans, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

It is the second major Buffalo Grand jackpot to hit at a Boyd property in less than a month. On Sept. 10, a Las Vegas local hit a progressive jackpot of $1,024,065 at the Cannery.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A Lightning Link jackpot hit for $41,104.59.

Casino Royale

A Wicked Wheel jackpot for $10,370.77.

Flamingo

A Mississippi Stud played won $90,285 after hitting a royal flush.

Green Valley Ranch

A sequential royal flush hit for $35,104.

Plaza

Agnes won $10,000 on a video keno machine.

Sam’s Town

Cherri won a mega progressive jackpot for $10,197.15 on Cash Falls.

Suncoast

A 7-spot video keno machine hit for $28,000.

Treasure Island

Agustin D. celebrates a slots jackpot win for $14,404.46.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

