Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, made a $3.75 bet.

(Boyd Gaming via Twitter)

OK, some good things can happen after 2 a.m.

A local player won $1,024,065 after hitting the progressive jackpot on Buffalo Grand early Friday at Cannery, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Another recent win at Cannery included a $12,917.98 hit on Fire Link.

Congratulations to this lucky jackpot winner who won $12,917.98 on Fire Link this past week!#Jackpot #Winner #CanneryCasino pic.twitter.com/19WcnAgKLF — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) September 6, 2021

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Fremont

Teresa from California and Seong from Las Vegas enjoyed wins at the downtown casino.

Congratulations to Teresa from California and Seong from here, VEGAS! 🤑 They scored some nice jackpots this week. You could be next! pic.twitter.com/Rhm3aFnqKv — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 10, 2021

Green Valley Ranch

An $8 wager turned into a $13,280 win after a 6-spot video keno score.

Bet $8 to win $13,280. Congrats to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/qOBSCZd83f — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) September 2, 2021

A slots jackpot paid out $24,370 from a $7.20 bet.

JACKPOT! One lucky guest won $24,370 from a $7.20 bet 👏 pic.twitter.com/btzYiKlNIP — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) September 9, 2021

One guest turned $3 into $10,153.

J A C K P O T! This lucky guest bet $3 and took home $10,153 🤑 pic.twitter.com/qOKRvYrfhW — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) September 11, 2021

The Orleans

Dancing Drums Prosperity hit for $14,088.

Sam’s Town

Norma celebrated her big $11,922.22 slots victory.

Congratulations to Norma on her big $11,922.22 win! We know she and her family enjoyed their visit! pic.twitter.com/YxzMEN8KAQ — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 7, 2021

Denia found a way to mark her husband’s birthday.

Denia and her husband came to Vegas from California to celebrate her husband’s birthday. 🎂 We can't think of a better way to celebrate than with a big win here at Sam's Town! pic.twitter.com/PpfLzTxvBz — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 8, 2021

Suncoast

A slots jackpot of $14.020.77 scored for one lucky player.

🕺 This lucky guest is dancing to the beat of their own drum after landing this $14.020.77 jackpot. 🥁 pic.twitter.com/MIcoYFM6yb — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 2, 2021

A $13,694.56 slots jackpot hit.

This lucky winner won a Wealth of Coins! 💰 pic.twitter.com/QuvWF6Khxj — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 2, 2021

Sunset Station

A 50-cent bet turned into a $10,600 Epic Fortunes jackpot.

A $0.50 bet turned into a $10,600 jackpot for one lucky guest playing Epic Fortunes! pic.twitter.com/cujwC3Swl3 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 2, 2021

An 80-cent Wicked Wheel wager hit for $11,682.

A jackpot for your Friday morning 🤑 One lucky guest hit an $11,682 Wicked Wheel Jackpot from an $0.80 bet. pic.twitter.com/6LTM9Har1I — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 10, 2021

A $5.25 bet turned into a huge $43,110 jackpot for one video poker player.

❗ JACKPOT ALERT ❗ A $5.25 bet turned into a huge $43,110 jackpot for one lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/TuOSGZOgjM — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 11, 2021

Treasure Island

Hov C. celebrated his jackpot worth more than $40,000.

When was the last time YOU won over $40k? Well Hov C. can say THIS WEEK! Sign up for the @TIplayersclub and reset your jackpot clock! #WinnerWednesday #TIVegasWinner https://t.co/FaU6k3HKaq pic.twitter.com/IQFgDrfCnK — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 8, 2021

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.