Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2021 - 11:10 am
 
OK, some good things can happen after 2 a.m.

A local player won $1,024,065 after hitting the progressive jackpot on Buffalo Grand early Friday at Cannery, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, made a $3.75 bet.

Another recent win at Cannery included a $12,917.98 hit on Fire Link.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Fremont

Teresa from California and Seong from Las Vegas enjoyed wins at the downtown casino.

Green Valley Ranch

An $8 wager turned into a $13,280 win after a 6-spot video keno score.

A slots jackpot paid out $24,370 from a $7.20 bet.

One guest turned $3 into $10,153.

The Orleans

Dancing Drums Prosperity hit for $14,088.

Sam’s Town

Norma celebrated her big $11,922.22 slots victory.

Denia found a way to mark her husband’s birthday.

Suncoast

A slots jackpot of $14.020.77 scored for one lucky player.

A $13,694.56 slots jackpot hit.

Sunset Station

A 50-cent bet turned into a $10,600 Epic Fortunes jackpot.

An 80-cent Wicked Wheel wager hit for $11,682.

A $5.25 bet turned into a huge $43,110 jackpot for one video poker player.

Treasure Island

Hov C. celebrated his jackpot worth more than $40,000.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

